The Russian city of Rostov-on-Don was attacked from the air on the night of Wednesday, January 14. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

According to their data, drones probably hit oil product tanks on the territory of the Empils plant. At the same time, residential buildings were hit as a result of the work of Russian air defense.

Documentation of war crimes of the Russian Armed Forces against their own population. Self-shelling continues. ... More footage from Rostov, where the terrorist attack of the Russian Armed Forces' air defense on unprotected buildings continues - they ironize in public pages.

Recall

According to Bloomberg, in December 2025, Ukraine set a record for the number of strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the war, carrying out at least 24 attacks on Russian oil refineries, tankers, and pipeline infrastructure. These actions increased pressure on Russian exports and contributed to a reduction in petrodollars, a key source of war financing.

