January 13, 07:36 PM • 12540 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 15143 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 18788 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 21814 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 32761 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
January 13, 08:22 AM • 23961 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 27516 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 34231 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 50103 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 37790 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Russian Rostov attacked by drones: oil product tanks under attack, local air defense hit residential buildings - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

On the night of January 14, Rostov-on-Don was attacked from the air, presumably by drones, which hit oil product tanks at the Empils plant. Russian air defense hit residential buildings, which caused irony in local public groups regarding "self-shelling."

Russian Rostov attacked by drones: oil product tanks under attack, local air defense hit residential buildings - media

The Russian city of Rostov-on-Don was attacked from the air on the night of Wednesday, January 14. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

According to their data, drones probably hit oil product tanks on the territory of the Empils plant. At the same time, residential buildings were hit as a result of the work of Russian air defense.

Documentation of war crimes of the Russian Armed Forces against their own population. Self-shelling continues. ... More footage from Rostov, where the terrorist attack of the Russian Armed Forces' air defense on unprotected buildings continues

- they ironize in public pages.

Recall

According to Bloomberg, in December 2025, Ukraine set a record for the number of strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the war, carrying out at least 24 attacks on Russian oil refineries, tankers, and pipeline infrastructure. These actions increased pressure on Russian exports and contributed to a reduction in petrodollars, a key source of war financing.

Oil refinery, oil depot and more: Commander of the SBS "Madyar" confirmed the defeat of 10 occupation objects on New Year's Eve01.01.26, 11:45 • 3883 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Energy
War in Ukraine