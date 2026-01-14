Russian Rostov attacked by drones: oil product tanks under attack, local air defense hit residential buildings - media
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of January 14, Rostov-on-Don was attacked from the air, presumably by drones, which hit oil product tanks at the Empils plant. Russian air defense hit residential buildings, which caused irony in local public groups regarding "self-shelling."
The Russian city of Rostov-on-Don was attacked from the air on the night of Wednesday, January 14. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.
Details
According to their data, drones probably hit oil product tanks on the territory of the Empils plant. At the same time, residential buildings were hit as a result of the work of Russian air defense.
Documentation of war crimes of the Russian Armed Forces against their own population. Self-shelling continues. ... More footage from Rostov, where the terrorist attack of the Russian Armed Forces' air defense on unprotected buildings continues
Recall
According to Bloomberg, in December 2025, Ukraine set a record for the number of strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the war, carrying out at least 24 attacks on Russian oil refineries, tankers, and pipeline infrastructure. These actions increased pressure on Russian exports and contributed to a reduction in petrodollars, a key source of war financing.
