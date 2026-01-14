NABU and SAP investigators conducted searches all night at Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna office - MP

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 13, 07:36 PM • 23617 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 28205 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 26393 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 29235 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 43557 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 26849 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 30219 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 35604 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 51091 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 38740 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
0.9m/s
86%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The real death toll in Iran could reach 20,000 people - CBS NewsJanuary 13, 09:59 PM • 8186 views
"Go f*** yourself, buddy": Trump swore and showed the middle finger to a Ford factory workerVideoJanuary 13, 10:32 PM • 6634 views
In Ternopil region, drivers fought after a road accident, a serviceman sustained facial injuriesJanuary 13, 11:03 PM • 10944 views
Bucharest is ready for unification with Moldova if Chisinau wishes so - Advisor to the President of RomaniaJanuary 14, 12:09 AM • 4608 views
Russian Rostov attacked by drones: oil product tanks under attack, local air defense hit residential buildings - mediaPhotoVideo01:53 AM • 14923 views
Publications
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 1720 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 23609 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 43551 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 38224 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 71268 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Venezuela
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 15906 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 51054 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 44477 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 49502 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 51099 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Financial Times
Social network
The Diplomat

NABU and SAP investigators conducted searches all night at Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna office - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

NABU and SAP investigators conducted searches all night at Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna party office. This happened after law enforcement announced the exposure of the head of a parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada for bribing MPs.

NABU and SAP investigators conducted searches all night at Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna office - MP

In the office of Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna political party, NABU and SAP investigators conducted searches all night after law enforcement announced the exposure of the head of a parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada for bribing MPs to vote on specific draft laws, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

Searches by NABU and SAP continued almost all night in the Batkivshchyna office. We are awaiting comments from law enforcement and Yulia Tymoshenko

- wrote MP Honcharenko.

Addition

Late in the evening on January 13, NABU and SAP reported that they had "exposed the head of one of the parliamentary factions in the Verkhovna Rada for offering undue benefits to a number of people's deputies belonging to factions not led by this person, for voting "for" or "against" specific draft laws." Preliminary qualification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Search
Yulia Tymoshenko
Oleksiy Honcharenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada