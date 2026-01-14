NABU and SAP investigators conducted searches all night at Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna office - MP

In the office of Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna political party, NABU and SAP investigators conducted searches all night after law enforcement announced the exposure of the head of a parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada for bribing MPs to vote on specific draft laws, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

Searches by NABU and SAP continued almost all night in the Batkivshchyna office. We are awaiting comments from law enforcement and Yulia Tymoshenko - wrote MP Honcharenko.

Addition

Late in the evening on January 13, NABU and SAP reported that they had "exposed the head of one of the parliamentary factions in the Verkhovna Rada for offering undue benefits to a number of people's deputies belonging to factions not led by this person, for voting "for" or "against" specific draft laws." Preliminary qualification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.