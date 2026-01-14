$43.260.18
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Bucharest is ready for unification with Moldova if Chisinau wishes so - Advisor to the President of Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Advisor to the President of Romania Dana Nicușor, MEP Eugen Tomac, announced readiness for negotiations on unification with Moldova. This decision depends on Chisinau's will and the support of partners.

Bucharest is ready for unification with Moldova if Chisinau wishes so - Advisor to the President of Romania

Romania is ready to seriously and at any moment begin negotiations on unification with Moldova into a single state. This was stated in an interview with CaleaEuropeană by the adviser to the President of Romania, Dana Nicușor, MEP Eugen Tomac, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Bucharest cannot "ignore the context in Chisinau," where the majority, elected in fair elections, is pro-European.

Romania is ready to sit down at the negotiating table at any time and seriously discuss this scenario, provided that the Republic of Moldova considers it an option. ... It is their right to decide their future

- said the politician.

When asked whether Romania is ready for a reunification scenario, particularly in terms of the necessary support from EU partners, NATO allies, and the US, Tomac replied that "all our partners know that the same people live in Romania and the Republic of Moldova," and called for this discussion to be conducted "extremely responsibly and seriously."

"I believe that any Romanian of good will, regardless of which side of the Prut he lives on, considers the topic of the unification of the two states as a natural process," Tomac summarized.

Context

Recently, Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that she would vote for unification with Romania if a relevant referendum were held. According to the head of state, such a step would help protect the country's democracy from increasing pressure from the Russian Federation.

Despite the president's personal position, the idea of reunification currently does not have unanimous support among the population. Although about 1.5 million Moldovans already have Romanian citizenship, data from recent sociological surveys show that only about a third of citizens support unification with Bucharest.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

