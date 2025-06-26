$41.660.13
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
04:15 PM • 1786 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
02:09 PM • 13201 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 37067 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 100244 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 63080 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 139425 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 71045 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 62638 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 67102 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 92655 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The President of Romania stated that the EU will open the first cluster of negotiations on Moldova's accession on July 4 26 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

Romanian President Nicușor Dan announced that the European Union will open the first cluster of accession talks with Moldova on July 4. This event will take place during the "EU – Moldova" summit in Chisinau, starting with the "Fundamental Values" cluster.

The President of Romania stated that the EU will open the first cluster of negotiations on Moldova's accession on July 4

Romanian President Nicușor Dan announced that on July 4, the European Union will open the first cluster of negotiations for Moldova's accession to the EU. The corresponding statement by Nicușor Dan was published on the website of the European Commission, as reported by UNN.

At the request of Romania, the European Council will confirm the EU's support for the Republic of Moldova ahead of the EU-Moldova summit. As for European security and defense, Romania is ready to be part of EU initiatives aimed at consolidating our European defense industry 

— Dan stated.

It is noted that this important event will take place during the "EU – Moldova" summit in Chisinau. Negotiations will begin with the "Fundamental Values" cluster.

At the same time, the European Council summit is scheduled to take place on June 26-27 in Brussels. The draft communiqué, which is planned to be adopted following the meeting, will report on the EU's intention to strengthen sanctions against Russia and allocate the promised 30.6 billion euros to Ukraine.

The summit will also discuss Ukraine's progress in the EU accession process. Ukraine has already submitted documents for consideration by the European Commission for the opening of three negotiation clusters: "Foundations of the EU accession process", "Internal market" and "External relations".

Addition

EU leaders, with the exception of Hungary, are expected to "praise Ukraine for the pace of reforms related to accession" to the bloc. Budapest maintains its position on vetoing Ukraine's EU membership application after the "referendum"

"The problem is the war. If we integrated Ukraine into the EU, we would integrate the war, we would not want to be in the same community with a country that is at war," said Orban.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Chisinau
European Commission
European Council
European Union
Brussels
Romania
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
Moldova
