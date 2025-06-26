The President of Romania stated that the EU will open the first cluster of negotiations on Moldova's accession on July 4 26 June 2025

Romanian President Nicușor Dan announced that on July 4, the European Union will open the first cluster of negotiations for Moldova's accession to the EU. The corresponding statement by Nicușor Dan was published on the website of the European Commission, as reported by UNN.

At the request of Romania, the European Council will confirm the EU's support for the Republic of Moldova ahead of the EU-Moldova summit. As for European security and defense, Romania is ready to be part of EU initiatives aimed at consolidating our European defense industry — Dan stated.

It is noted that this important event will take place during the "EU – Moldova" summit in Chisinau. Negotiations will begin with the "Fundamental Values" cluster.

At the same time, the European Council summit is scheduled to take place on June 26-27 in Brussels. The draft communiqué, which is planned to be adopted following the meeting, will report on the EU's intention to strengthen sanctions against Russia and allocate the promised 30.6 billion euros to Ukraine.

The summit will also discuss Ukraine's progress in the EU accession process. Ukraine has already submitted documents for consideration by the European Commission for the opening of three negotiation clusters: "Foundations of the EU accession process", "Internal market" and "External relations".

Addition

EU leaders, with the exception of Hungary, are expected to "praise Ukraine for the pace of reforms related to accession" to the bloc. Budapest maintains its position on vetoing Ukraine's EU membership application after the "referendum"

"The problem is the war. If we integrated Ukraine into the EU, we would integrate the war, we would not want to be in the same community with a country that is at war," said Orban.