January 13, 07:36 PM • 13047 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 15788 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 19158 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 22177 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 33293 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 24061 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 27599 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 34293 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 50146 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 37847 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Publications
Exclusives
The CPD warned of new schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine records new schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messages. The goal is to gain access to accounts for further fraud and the spread of fakes.

The CPD warned of new schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messages

New schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messages are being recorded in Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), writes  UNN.

Details

It is noted that attackers are massively sending messages in Telegram with emotional pressure - a request to vote for a child in a "charity project" or "drawing contest" to receive a "grant for treatment". At the same time, the text appeals to sympathy and trust, after which it offers to follow a link.

Following such a link leads to account compromise: users are redirected to phishing pages or spoofed Telegram authorization forms. Separately, the tactic of sending a user tag (@username) with a malicious link "embedded" inside is recorded.

- warn the CCD.

They indicate that the purpose of such actions is to gain access to accounts for further fraud and dissemination of fakes.

"Be careful with any links in private messages, even if they came from acquaintances. Your vigilance is the first line of digital protection," advise the CCD.

Recall

The Cyberpolice of Ukraine named the five most common types of online fraud, including non-delivery of goods after prepayment and pseudo-banking calls.

Russian special services use Telegram to recruit saboteurs in Europe - Center for Countering Disinformation30.10.25, 09:16 • 3064 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

