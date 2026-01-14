The CPD warned of new schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messages

New schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messages are being recorded in Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that attackers are massively sending messages in Telegram with emotional pressure - a request to vote for a child in a "charity project" or "drawing contest" to receive a "grant for treatment". At the same time, the text appeals to sympathy and trust, after which it offers to follow a link.

Following such a link leads to account compromise: users are redirected to phishing pages or spoofed Telegram authorization forms. Separately, the tactic of sending a user tag (@username) with a malicious link "embedded" inside is recorded. - warn the CCD.

They indicate that the purpose of such actions is to gain access to accounts for further fraud and dissemination of fakes.

"Be careful with any links in private messages, even if they came from acquaintances. Your vigilance is the first line of digital protection," advise the CCD.

Recall

The Cyberpolice of Ukraine named the five most common types of online fraud, including non-delivery of goods after prepayment and pseudo-banking calls.

Russian special services use Telegram to recruit saboteurs in Europe - Center for Countering Disinformation