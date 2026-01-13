$43.260.18
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal

Paramount Skydance has sued Warner Bros Discovery, seeking information about its $82.7 billion Netflix deal. Paramount is offering $108.7 billion in cash for Warner Bros.

Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal

Paramount Skydance on Monday sued Warner Bros Discovery to obtain more information about a competing $82.7 billion deal with Netflix, escalating the battle for control of one of "Hollywood's most iconic studios," UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The company, led by David Ellison, also said it plans to nominate directors to the Warner Bros. board, one of its most aggressive moves aimed at convincing investors that its $108.7 billion all-cash offer is superior to Netflix's cash-and-stock deal.

Paramount and Netflix are locked in a fierce battle for Warner Bros, its valuable film and television studios, and its vast content library, which includes "Harry Potter" and the DC Comics universe.

Last week, Warner Bros rejected Paramount's latest offer, advising shareholders to vote for the Netflix deal.

Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN07.01.26, 16:22 • 82773 views

In a letter to shareholders, Paramount also said it would propose an amendment to Warner Bros' bylaws that would require shareholder approval for any spin-off of the media giant's cable television business, which is key to the Netflix deal.

Paramount's argument is that its all-cash offer of $30 per share for the entire Warner Bros company is superior to Netflix's $27.75 per share offer for the studios and streaming assets, which involves cash and stock, and would more easily overcome regulatory hurdles.

Paramount filed a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court, seeking to compel the disclosure of the financial analysis underlying the Warner Bros board's support for the Netflix merger.

CBS's parent company said last week that Warner Bros' cable division was worth virtually nothing and reiterated its amendment after another rejection from the Warner Bros board. On Monday, Paramount intensified its efforts but has not yet increased the price it is willing to pay.

"I don't think the lawsuit is a big deal. It will take a long time to go through the court system if they go that route entirely," said Craig Huber, an analyst at Huber Research Partners. "If they want Warner Bros badly enough, let them raise the bid. Money talks."

Warner Bros also said it would owe Netflix $2.8 billion in termination fees if it backed out of the deal, part of an additional $4.7 billion in termination costs.

The revised offer included $40 billion in equity personally guaranteed by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, father of Paramount CEO David Ellison, and $54 billion in debt.

Paramount goes all-in: Billionaire Ellison personally guarantees $40 billion for Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition22.12.25, 16:57 • 6419 views

"WBD has offered increasingly new reasons to avoid a deal with Paramount, but what it has never said, because it cannot, is that the Netflix deal is financially superior to our actual offer," Paramount wrote in a letter to investors.

"If the WBD board does not choose to exercise its right to engage with us under the Netflix merger agreement, it will likely impact your vote at the shareholder meeting," the company added.

Paramount argued that the disclosure of Warner Bros' financial analysis is crucial for investors weighing whether to tender their shares to Paramount before the January 21 expiration of the offer, which can be extended.

"Time is of the essence," Paramount said in its lawsuit against Warner Bros, CEO David Zaslav, and key investor John Malone, among others. "Any decision to proceed will depend, in part, on the number of shares tendered."

In its statement, Warner Bros. said the lawsuit was "without merit," adding that Paramount had not yet "increased its price or addressed the numerous and obvious deficiencies of its offer."

Warner Bros. shares fell 1.6% on Monday, while Netflix shares remained unchanged and Paramount rose 0.4%.

Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor25.12.25, 10:09 • 33321 view

Julia Shramko

