Tymoshenko received a notice of suspicion - sources

The leader of the Batkivshchyna political party, Yulia Tymoshenko, received a notice of suspicion from law enforcement officers this morning, UNN sources confirmed.

Details

This happened after reports of searches at the Batkivshchyna party office by NABU and SAPO.

Tymoshenko herself confirmed the searches at the party office, while denying all accusations.

Additional information

Late in the evening on January 13, NABU and SAPO reported that they had "exposed the head of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada for offering undue benefits to a number of people's deputies belonging to factions not led by this person, for voting 'for' or 'against' specific draft laws." Preliminary qualification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.