In Ternopil region, drivers fought after a road accident, a serviceman sustained facial injuries

07:36 PM • 10516 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
January 13, 05:19 PM • 12603 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
January 13, 02:15 PM • 17137 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 20200 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
January 13, 12:46 PM • 30517 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 23357 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 26920 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 33915 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 49884 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
January 12, 05:49 PM • 37614 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Popular news
Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announcedPhotoJanuary 13, 02:28 PM • 14862 views
Germany and France diverge on the purchase of American weapons using the €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine - PoliticoJanuary 13, 02:32 PM • 4600 views
Help is on the way: Trump urged protesters in Iran to "take over their institutions"PhotoJanuary 13, 03:04 PM • 3072 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 11538 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout UkraineJanuary 13, 04:58 PM • 9008 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto07:36 PM • 10516 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 32231 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 65770 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 60666 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Marco Rubio
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Tehran
Spain
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 11548 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 47752 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 41574 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 46663 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 48325 views
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating
Starlink

In Ternopil region, drivers fought after a road accident, a serviceman sustained facial injuries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

In Kremenets, a fight broke out between drivers after a road accident. A 41-year-old serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sustained facial injuries.

In Ternopil region, drivers fought after a road accident, a serviceman sustained facial injuries

A road accident occurred in Kremenets, Ternopil region, which ended in a fight between drivers. As a result, a serviceman was injured. This was reported by the National Police of Ternopil region, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the events were preceded by a road accident in which a Mitsubishi L200 car and a quad bike collided. No one was injured in the accident, but a conflict arose between the drivers, during which the quad bike driver and his acquaintance inflicted bodily injuries on the car driver.

The victim is a 41-year-old resident of Kyiv, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The man sought medical help. He was diagnosed with facial injuries. The police established that the victim was beaten by residents of Kremenets

- the report says.

It is indicated that criminal proceedings have been initiated on this fact with preliminary qualification under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional minor bodily injury). According to the conclusions of examinations and the establishment of all circumstances of the event, law enforcement officers will provide a legal assessment of the actions of the offenders.

Recall

In Lviv, a woman used pepper spray against war veteran Andriy Kulko, who had been in Russian captivity for almost two years. The incident occurred due to a request to throw away garbage that the woman was storing in the entrance.

In Odesa region, TCR military personnel got into a fight with a police officer, suspected of beating an officer - police18.12.25, 14:26 • 3856 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine