In Ternopil region, drivers fought after a road accident, a serviceman sustained facial injuries

A road accident occurred in Kremenets, Ternopil region, which ended in a fight between drivers. As a result, a serviceman was injured. This was reported by the National Police of Ternopil region, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the events were preceded by a road accident in which a Mitsubishi L200 car and a quad bike collided. No one was injured in the accident, but a conflict arose between the drivers, during which the quad bike driver and his acquaintance inflicted bodily injuries on the car driver.

The victim is a 41-year-old resident of Kyiv, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The man sought medical help. He was diagnosed with facial injuries. The police established that the victim was beaten by residents of Kremenets - the report says.

It is indicated that criminal proceedings have been initiated on this fact with preliminary qualification under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional minor bodily injury). According to the conclusions of examinations and the establishment of all circumstances of the event, law enforcement officers will provide a legal assessment of the actions of the offenders.

Recall

