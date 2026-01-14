Tymoshenko confirms searches at Batkivshchyna office

The leader of the political party "Batkivshchyna" Yulia Tymoshenko confirmed the searches in the party office, while rejecting all accusations, as she wrote on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"Just now, the so-called 'urgent investigative actions' that lasted all night have ended in the Batkivshchyna party office. (...) They found nothing, and therefore simply took my work phones, parliamentary documents, and personal savings, information about which is fully reflected in the official declaration. I categorically reject all absurd accusations," Tymoshenko wrote.

