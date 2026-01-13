Under continuous explosions: 11 people, including 6 children, evacuated from Zaporizhzhia region

$43.260.18
07:36 PM
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
05:19 PM
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
War criminal with the call sign "Altai" received a life sentence for executing Ukrainian defenders - Prosecutor GeneralVideoJanuary 13, 11:43 AM
Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announcedPhotoJanuary 13, 02:28 PM
Germany and France diverge on the purchase of American weapons using the €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine - PoliticoJanuary 13, 02:32 PM
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine04:58 PM
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto07:36 PM • 6538 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Greenland
Europe
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM
Under continuous explosions: 11 people, including 6 children, evacuated from Zaporizhzhia region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

SES officers evacuated 11 people, including two families with four young children, from under shelling in the Preobrazhenska community in Zaporizhzhia. The evacuation took place under continuous explosions; the families were handed over to volunteers and social services.

Under continuous explosions: 11 people, including 6 children, evacuated from Zaporizhzhia region

11 people, including two families with four small children aged 3 to 12, a couple with two sons, and a woman, were evacuated from under shelling in the Preobrazhenska community in Zaporizhzhia by State Emergency Service officers. This was reported in the service's Telegram channel, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that people left their homes with only the essentials: some with travel bags, and some hugging their pets. The evacuation took place under the continuous echo of explosions.

Our house is destroyed. But we are alive and must save the children. Leaving was our only chance, because we want to live, and our children have the right to a future without fear

- said one of the evacuated mothers.

Another woman, leaving her native village, admitted that daily shelling had turned life into an expectation of the inevitable. She made the difficult decision to move to her son, realizing that the destruction of her home was only a matter of time.

Upon arrival at the transit hub, the families were handed over to volunteers and representatives of social services

- the message says.

The State Emergency Service once again urged residents of frontline regions not to wait for a critical moment and to evacuate.

Recall

State Emergency Service rescuers evacuated the last resident of the village of Novokryvorizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih community, Donetsk region. The woman, born in 1956, was taken out along with her pets.

The evacuation of the heroes lasted two weeks: border guards "Pastor" and "Korea" held positions for 131 days without rotation09.01.26, 15:57

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine