Under continuous explosions: 11 people, including 6 children, evacuated from Zaporizhzhia region

11 people, including two families with four small children aged 3 to 12, a couple with two sons, and a woman, were evacuated from under shelling in the Preobrazhenska community in Zaporizhzhia by State Emergency Service officers. This was reported in the service's Telegram channel, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that people left their homes with only the essentials: some with travel bags, and some hugging their pets. The evacuation took place under the continuous echo of explosions.

Our house is destroyed. But we are alive and must save the children. Leaving was our only chance, because we want to live, and our children have the right to a future without fear - said one of the evacuated mothers.

Another woman, leaving her native village, admitted that daily shelling had turned life into an expectation of the inevitable. She made the difficult decision to move to her son, realizing that the destruction of her home was only a matter of time.

Upon arrival at the transit hub, the families were handed over to volunteers and representatives of social services - the message says.

The State Emergency Service once again urged residents of frontline regions not to wait for a critical moment and to evacuate.

Recall

State Emergency Service rescuers evacuated the last resident of the village of Novokryvorizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih community, Donetsk region. The woman, born in 1956, was taken out along with her pets.

