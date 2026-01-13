Under continuous explosions: 11 people, including 6 children, evacuated from Zaporizhzhia region
Kyiv • UNN
SES officers evacuated 11 people, including two families with four young children, from under shelling in the Preobrazhenska community in Zaporizhzhia. The evacuation took place under continuous explosions; the families were handed over to volunteers and social services.
11 people, including two families with four small children aged 3 to 12, a couple with two sons, and a woman, were evacuated from under shelling in the Preobrazhenska community in Zaporizhzhia by State Emergency Service officers. This was reported in the service's Telegram channel, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that people left their homes with only the essentials: some with travel bags, and some hugging their pets. The evacuation took place under the continuous echo of explosions.
Our house is destroyed. But we are alive and must save the children. Leaving was our only chance, because we want to live, and our children have the right to a future without fear
Another woman, leaving her native village, admitted that daily shelling had turned life into an expectation of the inevitable. She made the difficult decision to move to her son, realizing that the destruction of her home was only a matter of time.
Upon arrival at the transit hub, the families were handed over to volunteers and representatives of social services
The State Emergency Service once again urged residents of frontline regions not to wait for a critical moment and to evacuate.
Recall
State Emergency Service rescuers evacuated the last resident of the village of Novokryvorizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih community, Donetsk region. The woman, born in 1956, was taken out along with her pets.
