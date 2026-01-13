US records first increase in greenhouse gas emissions in three years: how cryptocurrency mining contributed

According to a study by the analytical group Rhodium Group, in 2025, greenhouse gas emissions in the United States increased by 2.4% compared to the previous year. This amounts to approximately 5.9 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, interrupting a long-term trend of declining pollution levels. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Experts attribute the increase in emissions to three main factors: an abnormally cold winter, rising natural gas prices, and the rapid development of the technological sector. Cold weather in early 2026 forced households to use gas and fuel oil heating more intensively.

At the same time, the high cost of natural gas provoked a 13% increase in coal-fired electricity generation. According to Ben King, director of the Rhodium energy group, coal remains the most polluting type of fuel, and it was more often used to cover the deficit.

Impact of data centers and cryptocurrencies

Data centers (DCs) and cryptocurrency mining made a significant contribution to electricity demand. The needs of these industries forced energy companies to use additional capacities, which were not always based on renewable sources.

We saw growth, and that was largely the reason for the increase in emissions in the energy sector. - emphasized Ben King.

