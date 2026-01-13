$43.260.18
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages
Exclusive
05:19 PM • 8524 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 14614 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 17787 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 26944 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
January 13, 08:22 AM • 22519 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 26075 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 33516 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 49593 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 37446 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Publications
Exclusives
US records first increase in greenhouse gas emissions in three years: how cryptocurrency mining contributed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

In 2025, greenhouse gas emissions in the US increased by 2.4% compared to the previous year, reaching 5.9 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. This increase is attributed to an abnormally cold winter, rising natural gas prices, and the growth of the technology sector, including cryptocurrency mining.

US records first increase in greenhouse gas emissions in three years: how cryptocurrency mining contributed

According to a study by the analytical group Rhodium Group, in 2025, greenhouse gas emissions in the United States increased by 2.4% compared to the previous year. This amounts to approximately 5.9 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, interrupting a long-term trend of declining pollution levels. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

Experts attribute the increase in emissions to three main factors: an abnormally cold winter, rising natural gas prices, and the rapid development of the technological sector. Cold weather in early 2026 forced households to use gas and fuel oil heating more intensively.

Trump announces rollback of Biden-era gasoline car requirements04.12.25, 09:08 • 4179 views

At the same time, the high cost of natural gas provoked a 13% increase in coal-fired electricity generation. According to Ben King, director of the Rhodium energy group, coal remains the most polluting type of fuel, and it was more often used to cover the deficit.

Impact of data centers and cryptocurrencies

Data centers (DCs) and cryptocurrency mining made a significant contribution to electricity demand. The needs of these industries forced energy companies to use additional capacities, which were not always based on renewable sources.

We saw growth, and that was largely the reason for the increase in emissions in the energy sector.

- emphasized Ben King.

2025 could be the second or third hottest year in history - EU scientists09.12.25, 15:49 • 2801 view

