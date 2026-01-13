Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas

From the new year, excise tax on motor fuel, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and liquefied gas, increased in Ukraine. In a comment to UNN, Serhiy Kuyun, an expert on the fuel market and director of "Consulting Group A-95," noted that there were almost no changes for gasoline and diesel, while auto gas prices increased by an average of 30 kopecks. According to him, if there is no increase in world prices, then, accordingly, there will be no adjustment of fuel prices, but the situation may change due to currency exchange rate adjustments.

In October, the National Bank of Ukraine, in its inflation report, predicted that "the planned increase in excise tax burden on fuel will accelerate its price growth in the coming years, while prices are expected to remain relatively stable until the end of the current year."

It should be noted that in 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 11256-2 on increasing the excise tax on fuel.

According to the document, a gradual increase in excise tax on motor fuels is envisaged.

In particular, from January 1, 2026, excise rates per 1000 liters of fuel will be:

for gasoline - 300.8 euros (was - 242.6 euros);

for diesel - 253.8 euros (was - 177.6 euros);

for gas - 198 euros (was - 148 euros).

As Serhiy Kuyun told UNN, from January 1, in terms of hryvnias, the tax on diesel increased the most - by 2.25 hryvnias, gasoline - by 1.75 hryvnias, and liquefied gas - by 1.5 hryvnias.

As we can see, there are no changes at all for gasoline and diesel. For liquefied gas, the price increased by literally 30 kopecks, so in principle, this was predictable. Why? Because in December, purchase prices significantly decreased. Accordingly, two factors converged here - one positive, the other negative. They ultimately canceled each other out. In fact, we got "zero" at the output, meaning the consumer did not feel this price increase at all. - said Kuyun.

At the same time, he added that at some gas stations, gas prices increased because there was no "amortization," as with light petroleum products, so there is a slight increase.

In fact, if there is no increase in world prices, then accordingly, I am sure that we will not have an adjustment of fuel prices. There is currently a situation with the exchange rate. So far, these are not significant increases in the exchange rate, but if this continues, this factor will put pressure on the price, because fuel is an imported commodity, we buy it with foreign currency. The more expensive the currency, the more hryvnias are naturally needed. - added Kuyun.

In the context of power outages across Ukraine, the expert stated that the deficit affects fuel prices.

If there were supply disruptions, a shortage of fuel. Of course, there would be prerequisites. Now there is no such thing. We have additional demand, particularly for generators, but there is no shortage of fuel on the market, and accordingly, there are no speculative manifestations. - summarized the expert.

By the way, according to specialized websites, as of January 13, the average fuel prices at gas stations are:

premium A-95 gasoline - 63.2 UAH (+0.016%);

A-95 gasoline - 58.36 UAH (-0.017%);

A-92 gasoline - 56.62 UAH;

diesel fuel - 58.24 UAH (-0.137%);

gas - 37.99 UAH (+0.105%).

