Currency exchange rate on January 13: hryvnia continues to devalue

January 12, 07:13 PM
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
2025 saw the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since 2022 - UN
January 12, 08:40 PM
"Possible isolated cases": the CPD commented on information about the "mass closure" of supermarkets in Kyiv
January 12, 09:21 PM
Explosions in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked the outskirts of the regional center, a large number of enemy attack UAVs in the region
January 12, 10:33 PM
Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missiles
January 12, 11:25 PM
Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll rises
12:39 AM
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service
January 12, 10:30 AM
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
January 12, 10:11 AM
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations
January 12, 09:47 AM
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment
January 12, 08:21 AM
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
January 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
January 11, 11:46 PM
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
January 10, 03:04 PM
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
January 10, 01:08 PM
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
January 8, 08:37 AM
Currency exchange rate on January 13: hryvnia continues to devalue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for January 13 at 43.26 hryvnias, which is 18 kopecks more than the previous day. The euro exchange rate is 50.53 hryvnias, and the zloty is 12.00 hryvnias.

As of Tuesday, January 13, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.26 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was 43.08 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.53. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.2552 UAH (+18 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.5264 UAH (+39 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.0043 UAH (+13 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.90-43.35 UAH, the euro at 50.02-50.75 UAH, and the zloty at 11.70-12.20 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 43.28-43.31 UAH/dollar and 50.55-50.57 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      According to fintech expert, co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosiedka, at the beginning of the year, the hryvnia began to weaken against the dollar and euro due to seasonal factors and the influence of external financing.

      US dollar sharply fell due to pressure on Fed independence and the start of an investigation against agency head Powell
12.01.26, 06:06

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine