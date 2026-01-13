Elon Musk made Starlink satellite internet free for Iranian residents

$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
07:36 PM • 3474 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
05:19 PM • 7416 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 14140 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 17323 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 26272 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 22366 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 25937 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 33434 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 49527 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 37408 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
0.7m/s
85%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
German Foreign Minister does not expect US military action against Greenland after meeting with RubioJanuary 13, 11:09 AM • 4332 views
War criminal with the call sign "Altai" received a life sentence for executing Ukrainian defenders - Prosecutor GeneralVideoJanuary 13, 11:43 AM • 3000 views
Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announcedPhotoJanuary 13, 02:28 PM • 12704 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 7114 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine04:58 PM • 4684 views
Publications
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto07:36 PM • 3490 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 26280 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 30237 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 64014 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 58821 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Greenland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 7166 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 46805 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 40732 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 45865 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 47569 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
Film

Elon Musk made Starlink satellite internet free for Iranian residents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

SpaceX has canceled Starlink subscription fees in Iran due to mass protests and internet blocking. Terminal owners now use satellite communications for free.

Elon Musk made Starlink satellite internet free for Iranian residents

SpaceX has canceled subscription fees for its Starlink service in Iran. The decision was made amid mass protests and the ongoing blocking of the internet by official Tehran. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The cancellation of tariffs was confirmed by Ahmad Ahmadian, executive director of the American group Holistic Resilience, which helps Iranians get secure access to the network. Starlink terminal owners inside the country can now use satellite communications for free.

Iran unrest: 648 dead, thousands injured and over 10,000 arrested13.01.26, 10:33 • 6562 views

Earlier, US President Donald Trump appealed to the leadership of SpaceX with a request to help restore communication in Iran to support the demonstrators. Currently, the use of Starlink equipment remains prohibited by current Iranian law, but the terminals continue to operate bypassing official restrictions.

Starlink as a tool of geopolitics

This is not the first time Elon Musk has intervened in geopolitical conflicts. SpaceX has been providing free communication to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, and also provides broadband access to Venezuelan citizens after the arrest of Nicolás Maduro.

Experts note that SpaceX's satellite service is becoming an important tool of US "soft power," allowing it to bypass digital censorship in authoritarian states. SpaceX has not yet officially commented on the introduction of a free regime for the Iranian region. 

Iranian authorities cut off internet and mobile communications08.01.26, 22:50 • 6862 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
War in Ukraine
Starlink
Nicolas Maduro
SpaceX
Bloomberg L.P.
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
Ukraine
Iran