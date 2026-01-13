Iran unrest: 648 dead, thousands injured and over 10,000 arrested

As a result of the unrest in Iran, 648 people have already died, including nine people under the age of 18. Thousands of protesters were also injured, reports UNN with reference to Iran Human Rights.

Details

At the same time, according to other data, at least several hundred people have died, and according to some estimates - more than 6,000. Due to the internet shutdown since January 8 and strict restrictions on access to information, it is extremely difficult to independently verify these data. The number of people arrested during recent protests is estimated to exceed 10,000.

The authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran call the protesters rebels, moharebs (enemies of God), terrorists, and agitators, linking them to Israel and the United States. Under current Iranian laws, these are crimes punishable by death. Tehran also promised to consider these cases "strictly" and "quickly" in special departments of the Revolutionary Courts.

The mass killings of civilian protesters that have taken place in the Islamic Republic in recent days are reminiscent of the regime's crimes of the 1980s, which were recognized as crimes against humanity. The risk of mass and extrajudicial executions of protesters is extremely serious. According to the principle of responsibility to protect, the international community has an obligation to protect civilian protesters from mass killings by the Islamic Republic and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. We call on people and civil society in democratic countries to remind their governments of this responsibility - said Mahmoud Amiri-Moghaddam, director of Iran Human Rights.

Recall

The US authorities called on their citizens to immediately leave Iran due to the escalation of protests, which could turn into violence.

At the same time, Israel put its armed forces on high alert amid a possible US military intervention in the situation in Iran.