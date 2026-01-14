Dnipro attack on January 14, 2023: the city and Ukraine remember the victims of Russian terror

On Wednesday, January 14, 2026, Ukraine marks the third anniversary of the Russian missile attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro. More than 40 people died then, including children. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha.

Details

Three years ago, Russian occupiers carried out a massive shelling of Ukraine, which Dnipro did not escape. An enemy Kh-22 missile, which was created in Soviet times and was intended to destroy aircraft carriers (which is why it was called the "Aircraft Carrier Killer" - ed.), hit an apartment building in Dnipro, as a result of which two entrances (72 apartments) were destroyed.

A tragedy that claimed 46 lives. Russia shattered the entrances of a high-rise building with a missile. And with them, it divided the fates of many families into "before" and "after". A tragedy that all of Ukraine and the civilized world sympathized with. The cynicism of which is impossible to comprehend. A tragedy that united people around a common misfortune. And showed how professional our rescuers, medics, police, and utility workers are. How sensitive people are. Three years later, it still echoes with a pang in the heart - Hanzha's post reads.

Additionally

Among the dead was the Honored Coach of Ukraine in boxing, head coach of the Dnipropetrovsk region national team Mykhailo Korenovskyi. Also among the dead were 17-year-old Maksym Bohutskyi, 15-year-old Mariia Lebid, Anna Fihurna, and 4-year-old Mykhailyna Frantseva.

More than 500 rescuers and about 140 units of equipment pulled dozens of people from under the rubble.

23-year-old girl Anastasiia Shvets miraculously survived, who was in a state of shock in the bathroom on the seventh floor and was rescued on January 14. In September, her fiancé died in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Initially, nothing was known about her parents, who were in the house, but on January 16, their bodies were recovered from under the rubble.

This war crime was committed by the personnel of the 52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces. The unit is stationed in the village of Shaikovka, Kaluga region – its personnel are also suspected of carrying out a similar strike on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, in the summer of 2022. Dozens of civilians died then.

In 2024, it became known about the liquidation of one of the pilots of this regiment - Dmitri Golenkov. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Recall

On the night of January 13, Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones. Earlier, on Thursday, January 8, the Russian army struck apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih with two ballistic "Iskanders".

As a result of the missile attack, a 77-year-old woman died in the city.