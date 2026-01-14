Dnipro attack on January 14, 2023: the city and Ukraine remember the victims of Russian terror

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 13, 07:36 PM • 25093 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 29563 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 27477 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 30302 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 45180 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 27301 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 30607 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 35799 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 51207 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 38817 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1m/s
85%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Go f*** yourself, buddy": Trump swore and showed the middle finger to a Ford factory workerVideoJanuary 13, 10:32 PM • 8156 views
In Ternopil region, drivers fought after a road accident, a serviceman sustained facial injuriesJanuary 13, 11:03 PM • 11881 views
Bucharest is ready for unification with Moldova if Chisinau wishes so - Advisor to the President of RomaniaJanuary 14, 12:09 AM • 5946 views
Russian Rostov attacked by drones: oil product tanks under attack, local air defense hit residential buildings - mediaPhotoVideoJanuary 14, 01:53 AM • 15864 views
The CPD warned of new schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messages02:27 AM • 4294 views
Publications
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 3414 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 25093 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 45180 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 39112 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 72082 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Venezuela
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 16408 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 51523 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 44900 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 49908 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 51487 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Financial Times
Social network
The Diplomat

Dnipro attack on January 14, 2023: the city and Ukraine remember the victims of Russian terror

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Ukraine marks the third anniversary of the Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Dnipro, which killed over 40 people. The enemy X-22 missile destroyed two sections of the building, taking the lives of a distinguished boxing coach of Ukraine and children.

Dnipro attack on January 14, 2023: the city and Ukraine remember the victims of Russian terror

On Wednesday, January 14, 2026, Ukraine marks the third anniversary of the Russian missile attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro. More than 40 people died then, including children. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha.

Details

Three years ago, Russian occupiers carried out a massive shelling of Ukraine, which Dnipro did not escape. An enemy Kh-22 missile, which was created in Soviet times and was intended to destroy aircraft carriers (which is why it was called the "Aircraft Carrier Killer" - ed.), hit an apartment building in Dnipro, as a result of which two entrances (72 apartments) were destroyed.

A tragedy that claimed 46 lives. Russia shattered the entrances of a high-rise building with a missile. And with them, it divided the fates of many families into "before" and "after". A tragedy that all of Ukraine and the civilized world sympathized with. The cynicism of which is impossible to comprehend. A tragedy that united people around a common misfortune. And showed how professional our rescuers, medics, police, and utility workers are. How sensitive people are. Three years later, it still echoes with a pang in the heart

- Hanzha's post reads.

Additionally

Among the dead was the Honored Coach of Ukraine in boxing, head coach of the Dnipropetrovsk region national team Mykhailo Korenovskyi. Also among the dead were 17-year-old Maksym Bohutskyi, 15-year-old Mariia Lebid, Anna Fihurna, and 4-year-old Mykhailyna Frantseva.

More than 500 rescuers and about 140 units of equipment pulled dozens of people from under the rubble.

23-year-old girl Anastasiia Shvets miraculously survived, who was in a state of shock in the bathroom on the seventh floor and was rescued on January 14. In September, her fiancé died in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Initially, nothing was known about her parents, who were in the house, but on January 16, their bodies were recovered from under the rubble.

This war crime was committed by the personnel of the 52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces. The unit is stationed in the village of Shaikovka, Kaluga region – its personnel are also suspected of carrying out a similar strike on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, in the summer of 2022. Dozens of civilians died then.

In 2024, it became known about the liquidation of one of the pilots of this regiment - Dmitri Golenkov. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Recall

On the night of January 13, Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones. Earlier, on Thursday, January 8, the Russian army struck apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih with two ballistic "Iskanders".

As a result of the missile attack, a 77-year-old woman died in the city.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Dnipro
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Kremenchuk