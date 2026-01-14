Kryvyi Rih suffered a massive attack by "Shaheds": residents were urged to stock up on water and charge their gadgets
Kyiv • UNN
Kryvyi Rih suffered a massive enemy attack by "Shaheds"; an infrastructure facility was hit. The head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, urged residents to stock up on water and charge their gadgets.
Kryvyi Rih was subjected to a massive enemy attack on the night of Wednesday, January 14. This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, the enemy again carried out a massive attack with Shaheds on an infrastructure facility.
Kryvyi Rih. Explosions. Massive Shahed attack on an infrastructure facility. Please collect water and charge your gadgets if possible. It will be difficult.
Recall
On the night of January 13, Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones.
Earlier, on Thursday, January 8, the Russian army struck apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih with two Iskander ballistic missiles.
