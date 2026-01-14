Kryvyi Rih suffered a massive attack by "Shaheds": residents were urged to stock up on water and charge their gadgets

$43.260.18
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 12737 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 17242 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 20311 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 30660 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 23390 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 26965 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 33946 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 49903 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 37625 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announcedPhotoJanuary 13, 02:28 PM • 14933 views
Germany and France diverge on the purchase of American weapons using the €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine - PoliticoJanuary 13, 02:32 PM • 4722 views
Help is on the way: Trump urged protesters in Iran to "take over their institutions"PhotoJanuary 13, 03:04 PM • 3158 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 11635 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout UkraineJanuary 13, 04:58 PM • 9140 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 32309 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 65842 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 60743 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Marco Rubio
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Tehran
Spain
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 11654 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 47792 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 41610 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 46696 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 48360 views
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating
Starlink

Kryvyi Rih suffered a massive attack by "Shaheds": residents were urged to stock up on water and charge their gadgets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Kryvyi Rih suffered a massive enemy attack by "Shaheds"; an infrastructure facility was hit. The head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, urged residents to stock up on water and charge their gadgets.

Kryvyi Rih suffered a massive attack by "Shaheds": residents were urged to stock up on water and charge their gadgets

Kryvyi Rih was subjected to a massive enemy attack on the night of Wednesday, January 14. This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the enemy again carried out a massive attack with Shaheds on an infrastructure facility.

Kryvyi Rih. Explosions. Massive Shahed attack on an infrastructure facility. Please collect water and charge your gadgets if possible. It will be difficult.

- Vilkul urged.

Recall

On the night of January 13, Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones.

Earlier, on Thursday, January 8, the Russian army struck apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih with two Iskander ballistic missiles.

Rescuers evacuated seven miners from a Kryvyi Rih mine after Russian attack09.01.26, 07:15 • 4682 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vilkul Oleksandr
Kryvyi Rih