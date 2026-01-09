Rescuers evacuated seven miners from a Kryvyi Rih mine after Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
On January 8, a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih caused power outages at mines, leaving seven workers trapped underground. State Emergency Service mine rescuers brought everyone to the surface after more than six hours of work.
Rescuers evacuated seven miners from a mine in Kryvyi Rih after an enemy attack on January 8. The rescuers published the relevant footage on Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that on January 8, as a result of a missile attack on the city, several districts were de-energized, including mines where people were working at that time. In one of the mines, seven workers remained underground - at horizons -1490 m and -940 m.
Mine rescuers of the State Mine Rescue Service of the State Emergency Service, together with enterprise specialists, used a generator, launched a hoisting mechanism, and ensured the descent of the mine cage. After more than six hours of work, all workers were brought to the surface. All are safe and sound.
Recall
As a result of a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, a 77-year-old woman died, and 23 people were injured, including 6 children. 29 apartment buildings, 21 cars, and an administrative building were damaged.
Russia struck apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih with Iskanders - Vilkul08.01.26, 17:54 • 3952 views