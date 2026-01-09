Rescuers evacuated seven miners from a Kryvyi Rih mine after Russian attack

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
January 8, 05:08 PM • 34105 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 44833 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 35934 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 45912 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 29142 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 19272 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 15948 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 18847 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 14728 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 55404 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
6.3m/s
88%
727mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump said his power as commander-in-chief is limited only by his own morality - NYTJanuary 8, 09:40 PM • 7090 views
The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine with various types of weapons: explosions are heard in Kyiv, there is a threat of an "Oreshnik" launchJanuary 8, 09:57 PM • 11662 views
Massive attack on Ukraine: Lviv under enemy fire, first detailsJanuary 8, 10:20 PM • 15602 views
US withdrawal from dozens of international organizations: UN reactsJanuary 8, 11:01 PM • 8008 views
Night attack on Kyiv: at least two people injured, buildings damaged in three districtsJanuary 8, 11:26 PM • 17036 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 22432 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 34105 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 27362 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 45914 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 77848 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Yulia Svyrydenko
António Guterres
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Kryvyi Rih
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 40777 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 44406 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 67552 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 86507 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 127795 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander
Heating

Rescuers evacuated seven miners from a Kryvyi Rih mine after Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

On January 8, a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih caused power outages at mines, leaving seven workers trapped underground. State Emergency Service mine rescuers brought everyone to the surface after more than six hours of work.

Rescuers evacuated seven miners from a Kryvyi Rih mine after Russian attack

Rescuers evacuated seven miners from a mine in Kryvyi Rih after an enemy attack on January 8. The rescuers published the relevant footage on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on January 8, as a result of a missile attack on the city, several districts were de-energized, including mines where people were working at that time. In one of the mines, seven workers remained underground - at horizons -1490 m and -940 m.

Mine rescuers of the State Mine Rescue Service of the State Emergency Service, together with enterprise specialists, used a generator, launched a hoisting mechanism, and ensured the descent of the mine cage. After more than six hours of work, all workers were brought to the surface. All are safe and sound.

- the post says.

Recall

As a result of a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, a 77-year-old woman died, and 23 people were injured, including 6 children. 29 apartment buildings, 21 cars, and an administrative building were damaged.

Russia struck apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih with Iskanders - Vilkul08.01.26, 17:54 • 3952 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih