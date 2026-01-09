Rescuers evacuated seven miners from a Kryvyi Rih mine after Russian attack

Rescuers evacuated seven miners from a mine in Kryvyi Rih after an enemy attack on January 8. The rescuers published the relevant footage on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on January 8, as a result of a missile attack on the city, several districts were de-energized, including mines where people were working at that time. In one of the mines, seven workers remained underground - at horizons -1490 m and -940 m.

Mine rescuers of the State Mine Rescue Service of the State Emergency Service, together with enterprise specialists, used a generator, launched a hoisting mechanism, and ensured the descent of the mine cage. After more than six hours of work, all workers were brought to the surface. All are safe and sound. - the post says.

Recall

As a result of a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, a 77-year-old woman died, and 23 people were injured, including 6 children. 29 apartment buildings, 21 cars, and an administrative building were damaged.

