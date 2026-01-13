The real death toll in Iran could reach 20,000 people - CBS News

The real death toll during the protests in Iran could be between 12,000 and 20,000 people. This is reported by CBS News with reference to two unnamed sources in Iran, UNN reports.

In particular, local activists and human rights groups report mass killings and pressure from security forces on hospitals.

Security forces are visiting numerous private hospitals across Tehran, threatening staff to hand over the names and addresses of those being treated for injuries sustained during the protests - the article says.

It is indicated that a video appeared online showing more than 400 bodies in a morgue near Tehran with serious gunshot and other injuries. It was published by Iranian activist Vahid Online, who received the recording from a source who traveled hundreds of miles to upload the file during communication disruptions. The footage shows the bodies of seriously wounded people and piles of bloody clothes in the morgue.

The publication also refers to the words of the head of the Norwegian human rights organization Iran Human Rights, Mahmoud Amiri-Moghaddam, who stated that the scale of the current repression in Iran significantly exceeds the expectations of the international community.

According to Iran Human Rights, as of the morning of January 13, 648 people, including nine under the age of 18, died as a result of the unrest in Iran. Thousands of protesters were also injured.

