07:36 PM
Britain imposes sanctions on Iran amid protests

Kyiv • UNN

 28 views

The United Kingdom is imposing new sanctions on Iran, targeting the financial, energy, and other sectors. This comes amid protests and reports of the country's violent response.

Britain imposes sanctions on Iran amid protests

Great Britain announced "full and further sanctions" against Iran amid widespread protests that led to hundreds of deaths and arrests. This was stated by the head of the British Foreign Ministry, Yvette Cooper, The Guardian reports, UNN transmits.

Details

As Cooper stated, the sanctions are aimed at the financial sector, energy, transport, software and other important industries.

She also said that the Foreign Office had summoned Iran's ambassador over reports of the country's violent response to anti-regime protests.

Speaking to parliament, she stated: "The UK will introduce legislation to implement full and further sanctions and sectoral measures. The UK has already identified key players in Iran's oil, energy, nuclear and financial systems."

Further measures will target finance, energy, transport, software and other significant sectors that advance Iranian nuclear escalation, and we will work further with the EU and other partners to explore what additional measures may now be needed in response to developments.

- Cooper stated.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada issued an urgent recommendation to its citizens to immediately leave the territory of Iran. Simultaneously, the government of Iraq decided to completely stop air traffic with the neighboring country.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
