January 13, 07:36 PM • 23699 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 28291 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 26462 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 29301 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 43651 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 26874 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 30242 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 35612 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 51094 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 38742 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

An explosion of a gas mixture occurred on the first floor of a high-rise building in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. A man with burns was rescued, and the fire was extinguished over an area of 10 square meters.

Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injured

In Kyiv, a gas mixture explosion occurred in an apartment building, a man sustained burns, and a balcony was destroyed, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

On January 14, at 01:16, a report of an explosion on Stepan Rudnytskyi Street was received.

"In one of the apartments on the 1st floor of a multi-story building, a gas mixture explosion occurred, followed by burning and destruction of the balcony. During the firefighting, firefighters rescued a man, presumably with burns, and handed him over to medics. At 01:46, the fire was extinguished over an area of 10 sq. m," the State Emergency Service reported.

Law enforcement officers will establish the causes of the incident.

Gas explosion in Odesa region: two injured07.12.25, 21:47 • 6297 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
