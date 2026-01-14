Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injured

In Kyiv, a gas mixture explosion occurred in an apartment building, a man sustained burns, and a balcony was destroyed, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

On January 14, at 01:16, a report of an explosion on Stepan Rudnytskyi Street was received.

"In one of the apartments on the 1st floor of a multi-story building, a gas mixture explosion occurred, followed by burning and destruction of the balcony. During the firefighting, firefighters rescued a man, presumably with burns, and handed him over to medics. At 01:46, the fire was extinguished over an area of 10 sq. m," the State Emergency Service reported.

Law enforcement officers will establish the causes of the incident.

