05:16 PM • 4754 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
04:33 PM • 9914 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
02:41 PM • 12876 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 18198 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 45103 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 57314 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 62866 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 56929 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 59525 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 56406 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Gas explosion in Odesa region: two injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

In the city of Kiliya, Odesa region, a woman and a man were injured as a result of a gas explosion in an apartment. The incident caused a fire and partial destruction of partitions.

Gas explosion in Odesa region: two injured

In the Odesa region, in the city of Kiliya, a woman and a man were injured as a result of a gas explosion in an apartment. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the incident, a fire broke out and there was a partial destruction of inter-room partitions and the wall bordering the neighboring apartment. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The injured were handed over to medics.

The probable cause is a violation of fire safety rules during the operation of gas equipment

- the report says.

The State Emergency Service once again urged citizens to strictly observe safety rules when using gas equipment, to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Recall

In October, as a result of an explosion in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi, 5 people were injured, including 1 child.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
