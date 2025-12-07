Gas explosion in Odesa region: two injured

In the Odesa region, in the city of Kiliya, a woman and a man were injured as a result of a gas explosion in an apartment. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the incident, a fire broke out and there was a partial destruction of inter-room partitions and the wall bordering the neighboring apartment. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The injured were handed over to medics.

The probable cause is a violation of fire safety rules during the operation of gas equipment - the report says.

The State Emergency Service once again urged citizens to strictly observe safety rules when using gas equipment, to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Recall

In October, as a result of an explosion in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi, 5 people were injured, including 1 child.

