Gas explosion in Odesa region: two injured
In the city of Kiliya, Odesa region, a woman and a man were injured as a result of a gas explosion in an apartment. The incident caused a fire and partial destruction of partitions.
It is noted that as a result of the incident, a fire broke out and there was a partial destruction of inter-room partitions and the wall bordering the neighboring apartment. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The injured were handed over to medics.
The probable cause is a violation of fire safety rules during the operation of gas equipment
The State Emergency Service once again urged citizens to strictly observe safety rules when using gas equipment, to protect themselves and their loved ones.
In October, as a result of an explosion in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi, 5 people were injured, including 1 child.
