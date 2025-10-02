Gas explosion in a residential building in Lviv: one woman injured

$41.220.08
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM • 16777 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
06:36 AM • 19766 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
05:53 AM • 19209 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 31965 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 18232 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 20319 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 37399 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 53716 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 30458 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Popular news
Combat medics gained simplified access to work in civilian medicine and a new specialtyOctober 2, 01:45 AM • 17145 views
In Bukovyna, premium French wine contraband worth almost 1.6 million was discoveredPhotoOctober 2, 02:33 AM • 19760 views
Veterans will be able to apply for a combatant ID at the ASC: the government has changed the procedureOctober 2, 03:06 AM • 19683 views
Ukraine hit by powerful magnetic storm: forecast for the coming daysPhoto05:59 AM • 17338 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacher07:31 AM • 18408 views
Publications
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 1642 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacher07:31 AM • 18873 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 31959 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 53712 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:07 PM • 45257 views
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 47407 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 56007 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 38552 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 41262 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 50833 views
Gas explosion in a residential building in Lviv: one woman injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1276 views

A gas explosion occurred at 12 Kokorudzy Street in Lviv, destroying one apartment and injuring a woman. Damage was also recorded in neighboring apartments, where windows were blown out.

Gas explosion in a residential building in Lviv: one woman injured

A gas explosion occurred in one of the apartments in a building at 12 Kokorudzy Street in Lviv. This was reported by Deputy Mayor for Development Andriy Moskalenko on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

According to the official, one apartment was preliminarily destroyed, and one woman was injured and is receiving medical assistance. The explosion also damaged neighboring apartments, where windows were blown out. 

Representatives of the district administration and the housing and communal services department arrived at the scene.

Moskalenko thanked the State Emergency Service and the police for their quick response. He clarified that reports of damaged schools are not true. Children who were nearby were evacuated to the yard after they heard the sound of the explosion.

In Lviv region, intercity bus drivers organized the illegal transportation of conscripts to Poland02.10.25, 13:11 • 1262 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
State Border of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Lviv
Poland