Gas explosion in a residential building in Lviv: one woman injured

A gas explosion occurred in one of the apartments in a building at 12 Kokorudzy Street in Lviv. This was reported by Deputy Mayor for Development Andriy Moskalenko on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

According to the official, one apartment was preliminarily destroyed, and one woman was injured and is receiving medical assistance. The explosion also damaged neighboring apartments, where windows were blown out.

Representatives of the district administration and the housing and communal services department arrived at the scene.

Moskalenko thanked the State Emergency Service and the police for their quick response. He clarified that reports of damaged schools are not true. Children who were nearby were evacuated to the yard after they heard the sound of the explosion.

In Lviv region, intercity bus drivers organized the illegal transportation of conscripts to Poland