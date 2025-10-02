In Lviv region, intercity bus drivers organized the illegal transportation of conscripts to Poland

Law enforcement officers in Lviv region exposed and detained two bus drivers who organized a channel for the illegal transfer of conscripts from Ukraine to Poland. This was reported by the Lviv Oblast police, writes UNN.

Details

Operatives of the criminal police and investigators of Police Department No. 2 of Lviv District Department No. 1, together with border guards of the 7th Carpathian Detachment, under the procedural guidance of the Zhovkva District Prosecutor's Office, established that the co-driver partners, who carried out international transportation, instructed "clients" on how to avoid customs and border control and personally ensured their transfer to the territory of the Republic of Poland.

On September 26, the perpetrators were detained and notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal transfer of persons across the state border). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of five to seven years with an additional restriction on holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, law enforcement officers continue to establish all the circumstances of the case.

