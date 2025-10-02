$41.220.08
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM • 16777 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
06:36 AM • 19766 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
05:53 AM • 19209 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 31965 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 18232 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 20319 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 37399 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 53716 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 30458 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
In Lviv region, intercity bus drivers organized the illegal transportation of conscripts to Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1264 views

In Lviv region, two intercity bus drivers were detained for organizing a channel for the illegal transportation of conscripts to Poland. They have been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In Lviv region, intercity bus drivers organized the illegal transportation of conscripts to Poland

Law enforcement officers in Lviv region exposed and detained two bus drivers who organized a channel for the illegal transfer of conscripts from Ukraine to Poland. This was reported by the Lviv Oblast police, writes UNN.

Details

Operatives of the criminal police and investigators of Police Department No. 2 of Lviv District Department No. 1, together with border guards of the 7th Carpathian Detachment, under the procedural guidance of the Zhovkva District Prosecutor's Office, established that the co-driver partners, who carried out international transportation, instructed "clients" on how to avoid customs and border control and personally ensured their transfer to the territory of the Republic of Poland.

Demanded $15,000 for transferring a serviceman to the rear: a man who boasted of connections in the Ministry of Defense was detained01.10.25, 10:38 • 3040 views

On September 26, the perpetrators were detained and notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal transfer of persons across the state border). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of five to seven years with an additional restriction on holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, law enforcement officers continue to establish all the circumstances of the case.

Helped a Russian woman illegally cross the border: ex-diplomat notified of suspicion30.09.25, 10:40 • 3456 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Ukraine
Poland