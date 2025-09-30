Helped a Russian woman illegally cross the border: ex-diplomat notified of suspicion

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
08:28 AM • 4112 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 4686 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 8120 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
06:49 AM • 10920 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
04:27 AM • 14583 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
04:06 AM • 19434 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 53340 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 109942 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 55691 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 58307 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5m/s
68%
758mm
Popular news
Estonian Foreign Ministry urges citizens to refrain from traveling to BelarusSeptember 29, 10:43 PM • 5812 views
Ukrainian faces 4 years in prison for setting fire to Ikea in Vilnius - LRTSeptember 29, 11:15 PM • 15353 views
Ukrainian soldiers are holding back enemy attacks near Serebryanka - DeepStateSeptember 29, 11:40 PM • 10614 views
Russia is preparing for increased air strikes and an increase in the number of weapons in UkraineSeptember 30, 12:34 AM • 16926 views
In occupied Donetsk, children are forced to deliver water instead of studying - CNSSeptember 30, 01:57 AM • 13622 views
Publications
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions08:28 AM • 4114 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 53340 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 109946 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 58307 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepareSeptember 29, 11:33 AM • 60820 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Lithuania
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 17641 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 20020 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 32569 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 40769 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 37734 views
Actual
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
S-400 missile system
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

Helped a Russian woman illegally cross the border: ex-diplomat notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1166 views

The former second secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland has been notified of suspicion of facilitating the illegal transfer of a person across the state border of Ukraine. The diplomat used his official position to illegally process Ukrainian citizenship for a native of the Russian Federation in May 2022, which allowed her to obtain a foreign passport.

Helped a Russian woman illegally cross the border: ex-diplomat notified of suspicion

A former diplomat has been notified of suspicion of assisting a Russian woman to illegally cross the border by issuing her a Ukrainian foreign passport. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the former second secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Poland was notified of suspicion of facilitating the illegal transfer of a person across the state border of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement says.

The investigation established that in May 2022, while in office, the diplomat used his official position to illegally register Ukrainian citizenship for a native of the Russian Federation. She had no grounds for a simplified procedure for acquiring citizenship, but thanks to manipulations with documents, she received a Ukrainian passport for traveling abroad.

The official deliberately ignored the applicant's lack of the necessary permanent residence status in Poland, certified documents that did not meet the requirements of the law, and personally entered information into the Unified State Demographic Register. This made it possible to produce a foreign passport, on the basis of which a citizen of the Russian Federation repeatedly illegally entered and left Ukraine in 2023.

- informs the OGP.

The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for the suspect is currently being decided.

Former Dynamo and Shakhtar goalkeeper detained while attempting to illegally cross the border, he is already in a training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - media16.09.25, 23:20 • 23408 views

Addition

Border guards, together with the National Police of Rivne region, detained criminals who tried to transport a man to the European Union and bribe a serviceman who refused and immediately informed the command. A case has been opened on the fact, and suspects have been notified of suspicion.

Anna Murashko

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine
Poland