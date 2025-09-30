Helped a Russian woman illegally cross the border: ex-diplomat notified of suspicion

A former diplomat has been notified of suspicion of assisting a Russian woman to illegally cross the border by issuing her a Ukrainian foreign passport. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the former second secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Poland was notified of suspicion of facilitating the illegal transfer of a person across the state border of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement says.

The investigation established that in May 2022, while in office, the diplomat used his official position to illegally register Ukrainian citizenship for a native of the Russian Federation. She had no grounds for a simplified procedure for acquiring citizenship, but thanks to manipulations with documents, she received a Ukrainian passport for traveling abroad.

The official deliberately ignored the applicant's lack of the necessary permanent residence status in Poland, certified documents that did not meet the requirements of the law, and personally entered information into the Unified State Demographic Register. This made it possible to produce a foreign passport, on the basis of which a citizen of the Russian Federation repeatedly illegally entered and left Ukraine in 2023. - informs the OGP.

The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for the suspect is currently being decided.

Addition

Border guards, together with the National Police of Rivne region, detained criminals who tried to transport a man to the European Union and bribe a serviceman who refused and immediately informed the command. A case has been opened on the fact, and suspects have been notified of suspicion.