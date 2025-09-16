Former Dynamo and Shakhtar goalkeeper detained while attempting to illegally cross the border, he is already in a training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - media

Former goalkeeper of Kyiv "Dynamo" and Donetsk "Shakhtar" Artur Rudko was detained while attempting to illegally cross the border. According to unofficial information, the former football player is currently undergoing basic military training in one of the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by the Sport Arena portal, as conveyed by UNN.

Former goalkeeper of "Dynamo", "Shakhtar", "Chornomorets", "Metalist" and a number of other clubs, Artur Rudko, was detained while attempting to illegally cross the border. - the portal writes.

According to the publication, the detention occurred when the ex-goalkeeper tried to leave the territory of Ukraine. According to unofficial information, the former football player is currently undergoing basic military training in one of the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It should be noted that on September 3, a message appeared on the State Border Guard Service website stating that border guards of the Podilsk detachment stopped a car in which there were four adult men and a 4-year-old son of one of them. The child was taken deliberately so that the border guards would not even think that the child could be used to divert attention.

It is known that the boy's mother knew about her husband's plans and agreed to this risky trip for the child. The detainees were residents of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kyiv, and Sumy regions. They acted according to the instructions of the administrator of one of the Telegram channels. Each was supposed to pay 8 thousand US dollars to a crypto wallet after a successful crossing, and one of the men had already managed to advance half of the amount. The crossing was planned on the Transnistrian segment of the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. But the border guards stopped the car in time and thwarted the attempt, protecting the child from a dangerous scam. The child is currently with his mother. Administrative protocols have been drawn up against the adults under Part 2 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine", and the cases have been sent to court. - the message says.

It is also worth noting that the photo published by the portal differs somewhat from the photo published by the border guards.

In particular, the portal's photo shows that it is somewhat lightened, and on the border guard on the left, the inscription "State Border Guard Service" is visible on his back.

This inscription is not present in the photo published by the State Border Guard Service.

However, on the website of the Judicial Power of Ukraine, one can find case number 506/739/25, where Artur Rudko is a person brought to administrative responsibility precisely under Part 2 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine. The court hearing is scheduled for October 7, 2025, in the Oknyansky District Court of Odesa Oblast.

We should add that the last club of the 33-year-old Rudko was Odesa "Chornomorets", which he left after the end of last season.

On August 30, Rudko stated in an interview with the media that there were almost no options for continuing his career in Ukraine, but there were invitations from Israel, Cyprus, and Azerbaijan.

Recall

A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada to amend the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the Criminal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, and other laws, which aims to strengthen responsibility for offenses related to crossing the state border of Ukraine.