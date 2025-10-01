Demanded $15,000 for transferring a serviceman to the rear: a man who boasted of connections in the Ministry of Defense was detained

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, a man was exposed who offered illegal services to influence personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a resident of Kyiv contacted a mobilized serviceman of a combat unit, to whom he promised assistance in transferring to a rear position. He stated that he had connections among the command and officials of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

For his "assistance," he demanded 15,000 US dollars.

The serviceman refused the offer and reported it to law enforcement officers. After the transfer of funds, law enforcement officers detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - obtaining undue advantage for oneself for influencing a decision by a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion of such advantage; the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved.

