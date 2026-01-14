Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: power engineers restored electricity to all subscribers after a massive strike

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, power engineers have supplied all emergency disconnected subscribers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the City Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul.

Details

As Vilkul noted, the boiler houses have been lit – they are already gaining temperature. At the same time, communal electric transport operates as usual, including high-speed trams. Water supply also works.

I sincerely thank from the entire community of the city every power engineer, heat engineer, employee of the City Water Utility, utility worker, brave rescuers, every member of the Staff. Everyone who did not sleep all night and worked in the cold so that the system would not freeze and everything would be fine for Kryvyi Rih residents - the message says.

Vilkul also added that at night there were emergency power outages for more than 45,000 subscribers, and more than 700 buildings were without heat supply. As of the morning of January 14, the situation with electricity supply to emergency disconnected subscribers, water, boiler houses and transport has been stabilized.

Currently, all services, public transport, hospitals and social institutions are working in Kryvyi Rih. The elimination of the consequences of previous enemy attacks continues. The staff to help people whose homes were damaged in the Metallurgical district will also work today from 08:00 to 17:00. In the staff, you can get the necessary building materials, write an application for financial assistance from the city - the message says.

In addition, due to the latest enemy attacks on January 7, 8 and 9, 7 injured people are in hospitals in the city in a state of moderate severity.

Recall

Kryvyi Rih suffered a massive enemy attack on the night of Wednesday, January 14. As reported by the head of the City Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul, an infrastructure object was hit.