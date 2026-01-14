$43.260.18
Greenland calls on Great Britain to protect it from Donald Trump's threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Greenland's Minister of Business and Energy, Naaja Nathanielsen, called on Great Britain to "dare to have principles" and help fend off threats from Donald Trump. She noted that Greenland feels betrayed and bewildered by US rhetoric.

Greenland calls on Great Britain to protect it from Donald Trump's threats

The UK must "dare to have principles" and help Greenland fend off threats from US President Donald Trump. This was stated by Greenland's Minister of Business and Energy, Naaja Nathanielsen, during a joint briefing with members of the British Parliament, reports UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

According to her, dialogue is truly what is needed at the moment, and although "the problems in this world are complex, that should not be a reason not to engage in these difficult discussions."

We feel betrayed. We believe this rhetoric is offensive, as we have stated many times before, but also perplexing, as we have done nothing but support the idea that Greenland is part of American national interests.

- said the politician.

When asked about the message she was carrying to British politicians and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Nathanielsen replied: "Insisting on dialogue, even when it's difficult, means daring to have principles and believing in international law."

Recall

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen stated that Greenland chooses an alliance with Denmark, rejecting accession to the United States. This comes against the backdrop of Trump's threats to annex the island, which Nielsen called inappropriate.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that the US needs Greenland for defense. This was said in response to a question about possible military actions after the operation in Venezuela.

