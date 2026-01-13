The US Department of Defense has been testing a device for a year, acquired during a secret special services operation. Investigators suggest that this device may be the technical cause of "Havana Syndrome" - anomalous brain injuries in American diplomats and military personnel, recorded since 2016. This is stated in the CNN material, writes UNN.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) bought the device for an "eight-figure sum" in millions of dollars, using the Pentagon's budget. The operation was carried out late last year. According to sources, the portable device generates pulsed radio waves and fits freely in a backpack.

Although the device is not entirely Russian, it contains key components manufactured in the Russian Federation. This has heightened suspicions about the involvement of foreign special services in attacks on US government officials.

Discussions are ongoing within the government regarding the effectiveness of this finding. The intelligence community previously assessed the possibility of such a weapon with skepticism, but representatives of the Ministry of Defense have already informed congressional committees about the test results.

If (the US government - ed.) has indeed found such devices, then the CIA should apologize to all the victims, damn it, for how we were treated as outcasts.