Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
05:19 PM • 8540 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 14619 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 17793 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 26950 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 22519 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 26075 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 33516 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 49593 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 37446 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 26948 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 30559 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 64291 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 59129 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 46968 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 40878 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 45997 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 47700 views
Undercover operation: US bought alleged Havana Syndrome radiation weapon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The US Department of Defense is testing a device acquired by intelligence agencies that may be the cause of "Havana Syndrome." The apparatus generates pulsed radio waves and contains Russian components.

Undercover operation: US bought alleged Havana Syndrome radiation weapon

The US Department of Defense has been testing a device for a year, acquired during a secret special services operation. Investigators suggest that this device may be the technical cause of "Havana Syndrome" - anomalous brain injuries in American diplomats and military personnel, recorded since 2016. This is stated in the CNN material, writes UNN.

Details

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) bought the device for an "eight-figure sum" in millions of dollars, using the Pentagon's budget. The operation was carried out late last year. According to sources, the portable device generates pulsed radio waves and fits freely in a backpack.

Bill and Hillary Clinton refuse to testify in Epstein case: couple faces contempt of Congress charges13.01.26, 21:38 • 1192 views

Although the device is not entirely Russian, it contains key components manufactured in the Russian Federation. This has heightened suspicions about the involvement of foreign special services in attacks on US government officials.

Disputes in the intelligence community and victims' reactions

Discussions are ongoing within the government regarding the effectiveness of this finding. The intelligence community previously assessed the possibility of such a weapon with skepticism, but representatives of the Ministry of Defense have already informed congressional committees about the test results.

If (the US government - ed.) has indeed found such devices, then the CIA should apologize to all the victims, damn it, for how we were treated as outcasts.

- said former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos.

Experts fear that if this technology proves effective, it may already be available to several adversary countries, posing a constant threat to embassy and intelligence personnel. 

Donald Trump's motorcade changed route in Florida due to a "suspicious package" discovery12.01.26, 06:18 • 4694 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
State budget
The Diplomat
Central Intelligence Agency
United States Department of Defense
The Pentagon
United States Congress