Donald Trump's motorcade changed route in Florida due to a "suspicious package" discovery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

President Donald Trump's motorcade changed its route to Palm Beach Airport in Florida due to the discovery of a suspicious package. Security measures were heightened, and Trump himself stated that he knew nothing about the incident.

Donald Trump's motorcade changed route in Florida due to a "suspicious package" discovery

On Sunday evening, security measures during President Donald Trump's departure from Florida were heightened due to the discovery of a potentially dangerous object. The White House confirmed that the head of state's motorcade was forced to use an alternative route to Palm Beach International Airport. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The suspicious item was discovered during a standard security check just before the presidential motorcade arrived at the airport. White House press secretary Carolyn Leavitt explained that the route was adjusted promptly to conduct a detailed investigation of the find.

Donald Trump himself, when asked by journalists about the incident, replied succinctly: "I know nothing about it."

Unusual security measures at the airport

The trip from the Mar-a-Lago residence to the airport, which usually takes about 10 minutes, this time took a circuitous route around the city. Eyewitnesses reported intense work by the escort: motorcycle police created moving roadblocks, which almost led to a collision with press vans.

Particular attention was drawn to changes at the airport itself:

  • Presidential Air Force One was parked on the opposite side of the airfield from its usual spot;
    • The aircraft's external lighting was completely turned off during the president's boarding.

      U.S. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi assured that the route change was merely a precaution and part of standard security protocol. No additional information about the nature of the discovered item has been disclosed at this time. 

