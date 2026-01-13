Law enforcement officers exposed the head of a parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada for bribing MPs to vote on specific draft laws

NABU and SAP exposed the leader of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada for offering undue benefits to a number of people's deputies for voting on specific draft laws. This was reported by the SAP press service, UNN reports.

Details

NABU and SAP exposed the leader of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering undue benefits to a number of people's deputies who belong to factions not led by this person, for voting "for" or "against" specific draft laws - the statement says.

Preliminary qualification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue benefits to an official).

The SAP promises to provide details later.

Recall

In Ukraine, a group of people's deputies was exposed for organizing systematic receipt of bribes for voting on draft laws. The amount of undue benefits ranged from 2,000 to 20,000 dollars and depended on the results of the votes. At least 145,000 dollars were recorded as received in November-December. They have now been notified of suspicion.