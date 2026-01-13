Law enforcement officers exposed the head of a parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada for bribing MPs to vote on specific draft laws

$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
07:36 PM • 4694 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
05:19 PM • 8614 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 14650 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 17824 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 26994 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 22533 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 26090 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 33520 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 49596 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 37448 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
0.7m/s
85%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
German Foreign Minister does not expect US military action against Greenland after meeting with RubioJanuary 13, 11:09 AM • 4994 views
War criminal with the call sign "Altai" received a life sentence for executing Ukrainian defenders - Prosecutor GeneralVideoJanuary 13, 11:43 AM • 3354 views
Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announcedPhotoJanuary 13, 02:28 PM • 13031 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 8010 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine04:58 PM • 5316 views
Publications
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto07:36 PM • 4688 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 26991 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 30580 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 64307 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 59145 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Greenland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 8140 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 46983 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 40890 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 46007 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 47709 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
Film

Law enforcement officers exposed the head of a parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada for bribing MPs to vote on specific draft laws

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

NABU and SAP exposed the leader of one of the Verkhovna Rada factions who offered undue benefits to MPs. This concerned voting for or against specific draft laws.

Law enforcement officers exposed the head of a parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada for bribing MPs to vote on specific draft laws

NABU and SAP exposed the leader of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada for offering undue benefits to a number of people's deputies for voting on specific draft laws. This was reported by the SAP press service, UNN reports.

Details

NABU and SAP exposed the leader of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering undue benefits to a number of people's deputies who belong to factions not led by this person, for voting "for" or "against" specific draft laws

- the statement says.

Preliminary qualification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue benefits to an official).

The SAP promises to provide details later.

Recall

In Ukraine, a group of people's deputies was exposed for organizing systematic receipt of bribes for voting on draft laws. The amount of undue benefits ranged from 2,000 to 20,000 dollars and depended on the results of the votes. At least 145,000 dollars were recorded as received in November-December. They have now been notified of suspicion.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada