Law enforcement officers exposed the head of a parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada for bribing MPs to vote on specific draft laws
Kyiv • UNN
NABU and SAP exposed the leader of one of the Verkhovna Rada factions who offered undue benefits to MPs. This concerned voting for or against specific draft laws.
NABU and SAP exposed the leader of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada for offering undue benefits to a number of people's deputies for voting on specific draft laws. This was reported by the SAP press service, UNN reports.
Details
NABU and SAP exposed the leader of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering undue benefits to a number of people's deputies who belong to factions not led by this person, for voting "for" or "against" specific draft laws
Preliminary qualification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue benefits to an official).
The SAP promises to provide details later.
Recall
In Ukraine, a group of people's deputies was exposed for organizing systematic receipt of bribes for voting on draft laws. The amount of undue benefits ranged from 2,000 to 20,000 dollars and depended on the results of the votes. At least 145,000 dollars were recorded as received in November-December. They have now been notified of suspicion.