Head of "Rossotrudnichestvo" admitted involvement of PMC in opening "Russian Houses" in Africa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

Yevgeny Primakov admitted the participation of a "well-known African PMC" in the opening of "Russian Houses" in Mali and the CAR. This statement shatters the myth of the exclusively cultural nature of "Russian Houses" activities, indicating the use of силових інструментів under the guise of diplomacy.

Head of "Rossotrudnichestvo" admitted involvement of PMC in opening "Russian Houses" in Africa

The head of "Rossotrudnichestvo", Yevgeny Primakov, publicly admitted that "a well-known African private military company" (PMC) was involved in the opening of "Russian Houses" in Mali and the Central African Republic. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), UNN reports.

Details

Moreover, according to him, some representatives of this PMC subsequently moved to work directly for the state structure of the Russian Federation.

This statement shatters the myth of the "exclusively cultural" nature of the activities of "Russian Houses". Primakov admits that in practice, "Russian Houses" are not neutral platforms for cultural exchange, but an element of hybrid operations. Thus, Russia effectively admits that it uses military and силові instruments of influence under the guise of humanitarian and educational diplomacy.

- the report says.

The CPD also considers it important that Primakov's statement came after numerous reports of the involvement of PMC representatives in serious human rights violations in Mali and the CAR.

"This once again demonstrates that Moscow's so-called cultural initiatives pose risks to stability and security in various regions of the world," the CPD concludes.

Recall

Last year, the Russian PMC "Wagner" failed in Mali, failing to take control of resources and escalating violence. Relations with the junta are deteriorating, and the Kremlin has not gained access to gold mines.

