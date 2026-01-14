G7 leaders in Davos will try to convince Trump to support security guarantees for Ukraine - FT

Kyiv's allies from the Group of Seven (G7) will meet with US President Donald Trump in Davos to secure his personal support for security guarantees for Ukraine after a ceasefire developed by his administration. This was reported by the Financial Times, citing four unnamed officials "briefed on the plans," UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the leaders of Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and Great Britain, as well as the President of the European Commission, plan to meet with Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum next week.

At the leaders' meeting in Davos, Trump will be asked to endorse the agreements on Ukraine reached with the participation of his negotiators and the US defense commander in Europe in Paris last week, which are considered critically important to ensure that Russia does not resume the war after a ceasefire. - the publication writes.

At the same time, as the authors point out, Europe is concerned about the extent of the US president's personal support for Ukraine if a peace agreement with Russia takes place. Thus, doubts are raised by a number of incidents over the past year in which he made sharply pro-Russian statements regarding the conflict.

None of this will happen without the US. It is still unclear what is really on Trump's mind. - the media quotes one of the interlocutors.

The publication reminds that official negotiations on security guarantees have not yet included trilateral discussions with Russia. At the same time, it is unclear what part (if any) of the proposals being developed by Ukraine and its Western allies will be accepted by Moscow.

Recall

