9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion

A teenager who attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife in Kyiv has been notified of suspicion of attempted murder of two people, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

A 14-year-old resident of Kyiv region has been notified of suspicion of attempted murder of his 39-year-old teacher and 14-year-old classmate. His actions are classified as attempted murder of two people (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2, Paragraph 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - reported the prosecutor's office.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, it was established that on the morning of January 12, 2026, the suspect – a 9th-grade student – came to the school where he studies with a backpack containing a balaclava, helmet, and two knives, prepared in advance for committing the crime.

"In the restroom, he put on a balaclava and helmet and went to the classroom door, where the lesson had already begun. There, the teenager started kicking and hitting the door. When the teacher opened it, the boy began to stab her with a knife. After that, he inflicted several blows on his classmate, who was sitting at the second desk. After wounding the teacher and classmate, the attacker ran into the restroom, took off his balaclava and helmet, and began to inflict knife wounds on himself," the prosecutor's office said.

The teacher and the attacker's classmate, as reported, received bodily injuries of varying severity and are currently in the hospital in serious condition, receiving medical care.

"The attacker himself is also in the hospital under the supervision of law enforcement officers, he has been served with a notice of suspicion. A petition is also being prepared for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention for the suspect. The motives for the teenager's act are being established," the prosecutor's office indicated.

Attack by a 9th-grader with a knife at a school in Kyiv is being investigated as attempted murder; police found correspondence with allegedly hostile special services