9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion

January 12, 07:13 PM
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Popular news
Explosions in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked the outskirts of the regional center, a large number of enemy attack UAVs in the region
January 12, 10:33 PM
Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all countries trading with Iran
January 12, 11:04 PM
Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missiles
January 12, 11:25 PM
Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll rises
January 13, 12:39 AM
Britain will not send troops to Ukraine without security guarantees - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces
02:17 AM
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:17 PM
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service
January 12, 10:30 AM
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
January 12, 10:11 AM
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations
January 12, 09:47 AM
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment
January 12, 08:21 AM
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Nicolas Maduro
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Iran
Venezuela
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
January 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
January 11, 11:46 PM
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
January 10, 03:04 PM
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
January 10, 01:08 PM
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
January 8, 08:37 AM
Technology
Shahed-136
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Tor missile system

9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

A 14-year-old teenager has been charged with suspicion of attempted murder of a teacher and a classmate in Kyiv. The victims are in serious condition in the hospital, and the attacker has also been hospitalized.

9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion

A teenager who attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife in Kyiv has been notified of suspicion of attempted murder of two people, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

A 14-year-old resident of Kyiv region has been notified of suspicion of attempted murder of his 39-year-old teacher and 14-year-old classmate. His actions are classified as attempted murder of two people (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2, Paragraph 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- reported the prosecutor's office.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, it was established that on the morning of January 12, 2026, the suspect – a 9th-grade student – came to the school where he studies with a backpack containing a balaclava, helmet, and two knives, prepared in advance for committing the crime.

"In the restroom, he put on a balaclava and helmet and went to the classroom door, where the lesson had already begun. There, the teenager started kicking and hitting the door. When the teacher opened it, the boy began to stab her with a knife. After that, he inflicted several blows on his classmate, who was sitting at the second desk. After wounding the teacher and classmate, the attacker ran into the restroom, took off his balaclava and helmet, and began to inflict knife wounds on himself," the prosecutor's office said.

The teacher and the attacker's classmate, as reported, received bodily injuries of varying severity and are currently in the hospital in serious condition, receiving medical care.

"The attacker himself is also in the hospital under the supervision of law enforcement officers, he has been served with a notice of suspicion. A petition is also being prepared for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention for the suspect. The motives for the teenager's act are being established," the prosecutor's office indicated.

Attack by a 9th-grader with a knife at a school in Kyiv is being investigated as attempted murder; police found correspondence with allegedly hostile special services12.01.26, 11:43 • 6818 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
