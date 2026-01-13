Ukraine's top scorer transferred to Polissya's youth team

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" has transferred defender Serhiy Chobotenko and winger Oleksiy Hutsulyak to the youth team due to their refusal to extend their contracts, which expire this summer. This was reported by the club's press service, according to UNN.

Details

As stated by the club, "Polissya" has been conducting substantive and correct negotiations with footballers Serhiy Chobotenko and Oleksiy Hutsulyak for a long time regarding the extension of cooperation.

"FC "Polissya" offered the players new contracts on significantly improved terms — with revised salaries, a bonus system, and a clear vision of their role in the team for several seasons ahead. The club acted consistently, patiently, and with respect for the footballers, providing enough time for decision-making. At the same time, the proposed terms were not accepted by the players. In this situation, the coaching staff and club management have a clear responsibility - to build a team not only for the upcoming matches but for the long-term perspective, relying on players who associate their future with FC "Polissya", share its ambitions, and are ready to be part of the club's strategic development," the club stated.

They added that "given the high level of competition in the squad and the need to plan the team's preparation, a management decision was made: Serhiy Chobotenko and Oleksiy Hutsulyak are not involved in the preparation of the first team and, as of today, have been transferred to the FC "Polissya" U-19 team."

In addition, the club stated that it continues to fully fulfill its contractual obligations to the footballers - financial, organizational, and domestic - until the expiration of their current contracts. This is exclusively a sporting and strategic decision made in the interests of the team and its future.

Addition

Oleksiy Hutsulyak has played 19 games for "Polissya" in all tournaments this season, scoring three goals and providing 4 assists. At the same time, the Zhytomyr winger is the top scorer of the Ukrainian national team in 2025. In nine matches for the national team, he scored five goals against opponents, adding two assists.

Hutsulyak's contract with "Polissya" is valid until the end of June 2026.

Serhiy Chobotenko played 21 games this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Recall

