Ukraine's top scorer transferred to Polissya's youth team

$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
07:36 PM • 4682 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
05:19 PM • 8602 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 14643 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 17816 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 26982 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 22527 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 26086 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 33520 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 49596 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 37447 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
0.7m/s
85%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
German Foreign Minister does not expect US military action against Greenland after meeting with RubioJanuary 13, 11:09 AM • 4994 views
War criminal with the call sign "Altai" received a life sentence for executing Ukrainian defenders - Prosecutor GeneralVideoJanuary 13, 11:43 AM • 3354 views
Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announcedPhotoJanuary 13, 02:28 PM • 13031 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 8010 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine04:58 PM • 5316 views
Publications
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto07:36 PM • 4688 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 26991 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 30580 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 64307 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 59145 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Greenland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 8132 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 46983 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 40890 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 46007 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 47709 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
Film

Ukraine's top scorer transferred to Polissya's youth team

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Zhytomyr's Polissya has transferred defender Serhiy Chobotenko and winger Oleksiy Hutsulyak to the U-19 team. This decision was made due to the players' refusal to extend their contracts, which expire in the summer.

Ukraine's top scorer transferred to Polissya's youth team

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" has transferred defender Serhiy Chobotenko and winger Oleksiy Hutsulyak to the youth team due to their refusal to extend their contracts, which expire this summer. This was reported by the club's press service, according to UNN.

Details

As stated by the club, "Polissya" has been conducting substantive and correct negotiations with footballers Serhiy Chobotenko and Oleksiy Hutsulyak for a long time regarding the extension of cooperation.

"FC "Polissya" offered the players new contracts on significantly improved terms — with revised salaries, a bonus system, and a clear vision of their role in the team for several seasons ahead. The club acted consistently, patiently, and with respect for the footballers, providing enough time for decision-making. At the same time, the proposed terms were not accepted by the players. In this situation, the coaching staff and club management have a clear responsibility - to build a team not only for the upcoming matches but for the long-term perspective, relying on players who associate their future with FC "Polissya", share its ambitions, and are ready to be part of the club's strategic development," the club stated.

They added that "given the high level of competition in the squad and the need to plan the team's preparation, a management decision was made: Serhiy Chobotenko and Oleksiy Hutsulyak are not involved in the preparation of the first team and, as of today, have been transferred to the FC "Polissya" U-19 team."

In addition, the club stated that it continues to fully fulfill its contractual obligations to the footballers - financial, organizational, and domestic - until the expiration of their current contracts. This is exclusively a sporting and strategic decision made in the interests of the team and its future.

Addition

Oleksiy Hutsulyak has played 19 games for "Polissya" in all tournaments this season, scoring three goals and providing 4 assists. At the same time, the Zhytomyr winger is the top scorer of the Ukrainian national team in 2025. In nine matches for the national team, he scored five goals against opponents, adding two assists.

Hutsulyak's contract with "Polissya" is valid until the end of June 2026.

Serhiy Chobotenko played 21 games this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Recall

Real Madrid, for which Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin plays, announced the dismissal of Xabi Alonso from the position of head coach after losing the Spanish Super Cup against Catalan "Barcelona". The royal club will be led by another former "Los Blancos" footballer - Álvaro Arbeloa.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
FC Metalist 1925
Real Madrid
Spain