January 13, 07:36 PM • 15584 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 19177 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 20897 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 23830 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 35652 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 24663 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 28159 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 34554 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 50348 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 38092 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Publications
Exclusives
"Furia" operators showed the destruction of Russian equipment, electronic warfare, and a fuel depot in the South-Slobozhansky direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, operators of the "Furia" unit hit five vehicles, an electronic warfare complex, and a fuel and lubricants depot belonging to the Russians. An occupier and an enemy FPV drone were also destroyed, and two enemy shelters were targeted with drops.

"Furia" operators showed the destruction of Russian equipment, electronic warfare, and a fuel depot in the South-Slobozhansky direction

Operators of the "Furia" unmanned aerial vehicle company unit on the South-Slobozhansky direction hit Russian vehicles, an electronic warfare system, and a fuel depot. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that during regular sorties in the South-Slobozhansky direction, pilots of the "Furia" unit hit five vehicles, an electronic warfare system, and a fuel and lubricants depot of the Russian invaders.

Also, border guards' attack drones destroyed an occupier, an enemy FPV, and dropped bombs on two enemy shelters. The enemy tries to camouflage and change positions, but every target is detected and destroyed.

- reads the caption to the video.

Recall

Units of the "Hart" border guard brigade delivered effective strikes against the invaders' positions in the South-Slobozhansky direction. Drones hit a truck, SUVs, communication antennas, shelters, and enemy personnel.

Failed assault in Kharkiv region: border guards eliminated a group of occupiers while crossing the river25.12.25, 15:40 • 2735 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine