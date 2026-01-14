"Furia" operators showed the destruction of Russian equipment, electronic warfare, and a fuel depot in the South-Slobozhansky direction
In the South-Slobozhansky direction, operators of the "Furia" unit hit five vehicles, an electronic warfare complex, and a fuel and lubricants depot belonging to the Russians. An occupier and an enemy FPV drone were also destroyed, and two enemy shelters were targeted with drops.
Operators of the "Furia" unmanned aerial vehicle company unit on the South-Slobozhansky direction hit Russian vehicles, an electronic warfare system, and a fuel depot. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, informs UNN.
It is noted that during regular sorties in the South-Slobozhansky direction, pilots of the "Furia" unit hit five vehicles, an electronic warfare system, and a fuel and lubricants depot of the Russian invaders.
Also, border guards' attack drones destroyed an occupier, an enemy FPV, and dropped bombs on two enemy shelters. The enemy tries to camouflage and change positions, but every target is detected and destroyed.
Units of the "Hart" border guard brigade delivered effective strikes against the invaders' positions in the South-Slobozhansky direction. Drones hit a truck, SUVs, communication antennas, shelters, and enemy personnel.
