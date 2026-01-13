Danish company stated that Russia took control of its factories in the Russian Federation

$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
07:36 PM • 4054 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
05:19 PM • 8006 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 14393 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 17577 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 26634 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 22457 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 26015 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 33477 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 49560 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 37431 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
0.7m/s
85%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
German Foreign Minister does not expect US military action against Greenland after meeting with RubioJanuary 13, 11:09 AM • 4656 views
War criminal with the call sign "Altai" received a life sentence for executing Ukrainian defenders - Prosecutor GeneralVideoJanuary 13, 11:43 AM • 3136 views
Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announcedPhotoJanuary 13, 02:28 PM • 12867 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 7542 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine04:58 PM • 4996 views
Publications
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto07:36 PM • 4054 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 26634 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 30399 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 64153 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 58977 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Greenland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 7608 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 46884 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 40804 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 45929 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 47635 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
Film

Danish company stated that Russia took control of its factories in the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Danish company Rockwool stated that Russia took control of its four factories. The company wrote off 469 million euros of the value of these assets and plans to defend its rights.

Danish company stated that Russia took control of its factories in the Russian Federation

Danish building materials company Rockwool (ROCKb.CO) announced on Tuesday that Russia has taken control of four of the company's factories on its territory, and Rockwool no longer controls its assets in that country. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Rockwool's statement notes that the factories will be deconsolidated, and the net value of the company's business in Russia will be written off. It is also reported that as of December 31, the total equity of these assets amounted to 469 million euros ($546 million).

The company added that it would defend its legal rights in accordance with the bilateral investment protection treaty between the countries, but noted: "We are not optimistic about the possibility of reversing the decision to transfer our Russian subsidiaries to forced external management."

Hyundai cannot buy back its former plant in Russia due to the war in Ukraine - Reuters29.12.25, 15:27 • 13088 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Real estate
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Denmark