Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages
"Go f*** yourself, buddy": Trump swore and showed the middle finger to a Ford factory worker

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

US President Donald Trump, during a visit to a Ford factory, responded obscenely to a worker who accused him of protecting pedophiles. Trump also made an obscene gesture in response to the shouts.

"Go f*** yourself, buddy": Trump swore and showed the middle finger to a Ford factory worker

US President Donald Trump, during a visit to a Ford plant, used obscene language towards one of the company's employees and made an indecent gesture. This was reported by TMZ, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this was the White House chief's response to the man allegedly shouting the phrase "pedophile defender" at him.

Hey, f*** you, buddy, for this pedophilia!

- Trump replied and made a well-known obscene gesture.

The publication suggests that the worker was likely referring to Trump's connection to the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the Justice Department's slow release of the infamous "Epstein Files."

Recall

Jeffrey Epstein, convicted of sex crimes and human trafficking, died in prison in 2019. Despite the official conclusion of suicide, the circumstances of his death and the circle of high-ranking acquaintances remain the subject of ongoing investigations in Congress.

Trump mentioned Epstein in Christmas address, lashing out at Democrats and media26.12.25, 09:41 • 3530 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
United States Department of Justice
White House
Donald Trump