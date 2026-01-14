$43.260.18
Night attack on Kryvyi Rih: over 45,000 subscribers left without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

In Kryvyi Rih, over 45,000 subscribers were left without electricity and over 700 buildings without heating after a night attack. Small boiler houses switched to generators, and the high-speed tram will not operate in the morning.

Night attack on Kryvyi Rih: over 45,000 subscribers left without electricity

In Kryvyi Rih, as a result of a night enemy attack, more than 45,000 subscribers were left without electricity and more than 700 houses without heat. This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, informs UNN.

Details

He clarified that small boiler houses have already switched to generators, but reminded that "there are no 6-kilovolt generators for boiler houses in nature."

The city water utility pumps have switched to generators, we are maintaining water in the system, but the pressure will be lower. As for electric transport, the high-speed tram will not operate in the morning. The emergency response headquarters is already working.

- Vilkul said.

He urged residents of Kryvyi Rih to wish good luck to power engineers, heating engineers, and utility workers and to thank them for their hard work in the cold.

Recall

Kryvyi Rih was subjected to a massive enemy attack on the night of Wednesday, January 14. As reported by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, an infrastructure facility was hit.

