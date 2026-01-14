Night attack on Kryvyi Rih: over 45,000 subscribers left without electricity

In Kryvyi Rih, as a result of a night enemy attack, more than 45,000 subscribers were left without electricity and more than 700 houses without heat. This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, informs UNN.

He clarified that small boiler houses have already switched to generators, but reminded that "there are no 6-kilovolt generators for boiler houses in nature."

The city water utility pumps have switched to generators, we are maintaining water in the system, but the pressure will be lower. As for electric transport, the high-speed tram will not operate in the morning. The emergency response headquarters is already working.