Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Nicolas Maduro
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Venezuela
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on January 8: 67-year-old man dies in hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The man lost his leg. Doctors fought for his life for 5 days, but the injuries were incompatible with life.

Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on January 8: 67-year-old man dies in hospital

A man who was wounded during a recent Russian attack died in a hospital in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Vilkul noted, the man was 67 years old at the time of his death. As a result of the "Iskander" attack in the Metallurgical district of the city, his leg was severed. Doctors fought for his life for 5 days, but the injuries were incompatible with life.

Eternal memory. Condolences to family and friends...

- Vilkul stated.

Recall

On the night of January 13, Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones. Even earlier, on Thursday, January 8, the Russian army struck apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih with two ballistic "Iskanders."

As a result of the missile attack, a 77-year-old woman died in the city.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Vilkul Oleksandr
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
9K720 Iskander
Kryvyi Rih