Occupiers in Crimea are training drone operators from college students. This is reported by Krymsky Viter, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that on January 13, an event was held at the Simferopol College of Radioelectronics to create a personnel reserve of FPV drone operators and to attract students to FPV drone control training.

It was proposed to undergo six months of FPV drone control training, after which it would allegedly be possible to serve under contract instead of conscription, for the position of UAV and drone operator. - the article says.

It is indicated that the occupiers also stated that this is already the tenth college where such an event is held and that they are held not only in colleges, but also in schools.

Recall

In temporarily occupied Melitopol, schoolchildren are studying a new subject "Ensuring Security and Protecting the Motherland", where they assemble and program attack UAVs.

Russia turns schools in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into military training grounds - Center of National Resistance