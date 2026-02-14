$42.990.00
Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with US Secretary of State Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

President Zelenskyy informed US Secretary of State Rubio about the situation at the front and the consequences of Russian strikes. Diplomatic process, aid to Ukraine in winter, and strengthening resilience were discussed.

Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with US Secretary of State Rubio
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced details of his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President and the Telegram of the head of state.

Details

Zelenskyy informed Rubio about the situation at the front, Russian strikes, and the consequences of attacks on the energy system. During the meeting, they discussed how to help Ukraine protect lives during the winter cold and strengthen our resilience.

They also discussed in detail the diplomatic process and trilateral meetings. It is important that the negotiations planned in Geneva are productive, and I thank the United States of America for its constructive approach. The issue of the sequence of steps was also touched upon. It is important that there is progress on security guarantees and economic recovery.

- Zelenskyy's post reads.

Additionally

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 14. This was reported by the spokesman for the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nykyforov.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during which he informed about the general situation in the Ukrainian energy system and the consequences of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure facilities.

During the meeting, Aliyev accused the Russians of targeted attacks on the Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which the parties discussed in detail the further content and development of the PURL program.

In addition, Zelenskyy met with Czech President Petr Pavel. The leaders of both states discussed military support for Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
