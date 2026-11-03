Zelenskyy and Steinmeier discussed energy assistance for Ukraine

$45.530.1851.050.37
ukenru
10:16 PM • 3084 views
The Kremlin plans to intensify strikes on Ukraine after the U.S. elections despite upcoming talks – Bloomberg
10:01 PM • 4362 views
Manchester United's incredible comeback, PSG's six goals, and Barcelona's confident victory in the Champions League: match results on November 3
09:43 PM • 5180 views
Near Samara, one of the largest oil storage facilities of the Russian Federation in Europe has been burning for a second day following an attack by Ukrainian drones
08:45 PM • 8894 views
In Zhytomyr, large-scale power outages occurred after Russian attacks, leaving a number of buildings without water and heat.
08:31 PM • 9456 views
The NBU explained the weakening of the hryvnia in early November — what is happening in the foreign exchange market
08:17 PM • 6752 views
Almost one billion euros — how much Ukraine needs to support the energy sector and repair the Chornobyl NPP confinement
07:59 PM • 8690 views
The Governor of New Jersey Warns Ports Against Accepting Russian Diesel Fuel
06:43 PM • 12843 views
Russia directed three drones at a substation critical to the stable operation of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant — Shmyhal
06:28 PM • 13501 views
Police identify 16 active participants in clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka
05:47 PM • 14828 views
Already six countries have refused to play Russia at the 2027 World Ice Hockey Championship; Ukraine has reacted
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Latvia convened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over Russia's brutal attacks on UkrainiansNovember 3, 01:16 PM • 14811 views
Temporary disruptions to the water supply may occur in Kyiv—the reason has become knownNovember 3, 01:59 PM • 13782 views
U.S. midterm elections — will Democrats be able to constrain Trump, and what does this mean for Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 3, 02:07 PM • 27541 views
In Brussels, Ukraine, the United States, Europe and NATO will discuss security guarantees on November 4 - ZelenskyyNovember 3, 03:05 PM • 13084 views
The SBU has identified about 100 participants in the clashes in Petropavlivska BorshchahivkaNovember 3, 03:23 PM • 12825 views
Publications
Tram and trolleybus services to be suspended in Kyiv – which buses can be used and is the metro operating05:35 PM • 20943 views
U.S. midterm elections — will Democrats be able to constrain Trump, and what does this mean for Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 3, 02:07 PM • 27546 views
Reservation in exchange for mobilization: why the government’s new idea has drawn criticism
Exclusive
November 3, 11:27 AM • 43727 views
“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions LeagueVideoNovember 2, 08:14 PM • 64621 views
From an 18-year-old debutant to an all-time record — how Yarmolenko made his way to 125 goals in the Ukrainian Premier LeaguePhotoVideoNovember 2, 05:35 PM • 72763 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Friedrich Merz
Karol Nawrocki
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump called Greenland "the greatest gift" to the United States from Europe10:05 PM • 980 views
The Goncourt Prize has been awarded to a novel about the murder of a Parisian art model in 194906:21 PM • 7148 views
Disney is preparing its largest cuts this year — it wants to invest in contentNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 31564 views
Will Smith spotted with his ex-wife in Australia after wrapping filming on a new movieNovember 3, 05:36 AM • 55019 views
Whoopi Goldberg touchingly said goodbye to Patrick Stewart and spoke about their many years of friendshipNovember 3, 04:05 AM • 48948 views
Actual
Heating
Fox News
The Guardian
Technology
NASAMS

Zelenskyy and Steinmeier discussed energy assistance for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1006 views

In Berlin, Zelenskyy and Steinmeier discussed energy support and talks involving Ukraine, the United States, NATO and Europe in Brussels. Separately , assistance to the Chernihiv region was discussed.

Zelenskyy and Steinmeier discussed energy assistance for Ukraine

In Berlin, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier. They discussed energy assistance and talks involving the United States, NATO, Europe, and Ukraine at the team level in Brussels, reports UNN, citing the Office of the President.

Details

The head of state thanked Germany for supporting Ukraine in every possible area, and above all, for protecting lives.

Zelenskyy and Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed joint efforts with the United States of America to bring peace closer. The President of Ukraine emphasized that it is important that Europe is involved in this process, and that tomorrow talks involving the United States, NATO, Europe, and Ukraine at the team level will take place in Brussels.

"We are preparing for the meeting in Abu Dhabi and are working constructively. The same kind of constructive approach is needed from russia," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy provided an update on the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of Russian strikes. Since this morning alone, Russian attacks have damaged energy facilities in Kyiv and five regions: Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Volyn, and Cherkasy regions.

The leaders discussed the possibility of providing energy assistance to Chernihiv region. This region is under the personal patronage of the President of Germany and, unfortunately, is suffering from virtually continuous Russian strikes.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is counting heavily on the assistance of its partners to get through this winter.

We remind you 

Representatives of the European Commission will on Wednesday, November 4, take part in a meeting with representatives of Ukraine, the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, NATO, and the World Bank regarding peace in Ukraine. 

Earlier, the U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff announced a new round of talks between russia, Ukraine, and the United States next Tuesday and Wednesday, 100 and 11 November, in Abu Dhabi. The talks will take place at the level of leaders’ advisers, Witkoff said. 

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
World Bank
European Commission
Chernihiv Oblast
NATO
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Abu Dhabi
Brussels
France
Great Britain
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Berlin
Kyiv