In Berlin, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier. They discussed energy assistance and talks involving the United States, NATO, Europe, and Ukraine at the team level in Brussels, reports UNN, citing the Office of the President.

Details

The head of state thanked Germany for supporting Ukraine in every possible area, and above all, for protecting lives.

Zelenskyy and Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed joint efforts with the United States of America to bring peace closer. The President of Ukraine emphasized that it is important that Europe is involved in this process, and that tomorrow talks involving the United States, NATO, Europe, and Ukraine at the team level will take place in Brussels.

"We are preparing for the meeting in Abu Dhabi and are working constructively. The same kind of constructive approach is needed from russia," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy provided an update on the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of Russian strikes. Since this morning alone, Russian attacks have damaged energy facilities in Kyiv and five regions: Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Volyn, and Cherkasy regions.

The leaders discussed the possibility of providing energy assistance to Chernihiv region. This region is under the personal patronage of the President of Germany and, unfortunately, is suffering from virtually continuous Russian strikes.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is counting heavily on the assistance of its partners to get through this winter.

We remind you

Representatives of the European Commission will on Wednesday, November 4, take part in a meeting with representatives of Ukraine, the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, NATO, and the World Bank regarding peace in Ukraine.

Earlier, the U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff announced a new round of talks between russia, Ukraine, and the United States next Tuesday and Wednesday, 100 and 11 November, in Abu Dhabi. The talks will take place at the level of leaders’ advisers, Witkoff said.