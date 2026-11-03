Russia struck energy infrastructure in 10 regions: where the power situation is the most difficult

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight and in the morning of November 3, targeting 10 regions. The enemy struck power plants, substations of electricity transmission and distribution systems, as well as combined heat and power plants. The situation is most difficult in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions. Emergency outages are in effect in Kyiv and six regions. The Ministry of Energy reported this, UNN writes.

Where Russia attacked the energy infrastructure

"Overnight and in the morning, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. In some regions, the attack is still ongoing. Energy facilities in 10 regions came under attack. In particular, in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Odesa, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi and Kharkiv regions," the ministry reported.

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What the enemy struck

"Russia carried out targeted missile and drone strikes on power plants, substations of electricity transmission and distribution systems, as well as combined heat and power plants," the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, "over the past 24 hours alone, the enemy deliberately attacked energy infrastructure more than 20 times."

Where the electricity situation is most difficult

"As of this morning, the electricity supply situation is most difficult in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions. The energy infrastructure of these regions sustained extensive damage. As a result of the damage to equipment, the ability to transmit electricity to consumers has been disrupted," the Ministry of Energy stated.

Which regions have emergency outages

"Due to equipment damage and reduced voltage in the high-voltage network, emergency outages are being imposed in Kyiv, as well as the Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Kharkiv regions," the statement said.

It is noted that the situation may change during the day.

"Wherever the security situation allows, emergency repair and restoration work is ongoing at damaged energy facilities. Energy workers are working around the clock, without days off. At the same time, electricity consumption restrictions are being imposed in most regions of Ukraine. Outage schedules are necessary to balance the power system and maintain its stable operation," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Russia attacked the energy infrastructure - which regions suffered damage and outages