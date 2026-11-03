Russia attacked the energy infrastructure — which regions suffered damage and outages

Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the night of November 3. Emergency power outages are in effect in Kyiv and a number of regions. Energy facilities were damaged in several regions. UNN reports this, citing data from local authorities and DTEK.

Updated as of 8:45 a.m.

Details

Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions: emergency outages have been introduced at Ukrenergo's direction - DTEK reported.

The company noted that schedules do not apply during emergency outages.

The State Emergency Service reported that Russian troops shelled Zhytomyr region this night. "The enemy attack caused fires on the territory of critical infrastructure facilities in two districts of the region. All fires have been extinguished. No information about fatalities or injuries has been received," the State Emergency Service said, showing the aftermath.

During the massive combined strike on Ukraine this night, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Zhytomyr region. As of the morning of November 3, 2026, approximately 130 settlements (more than 180,000 subscribers) are without electricity. There were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the strikes. Energy workers continue working to restore power for the region's residents - Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration head Vitaliy Bunечko уточнив in a social media post.

In Dnipro, according to the city's mayor, Borys Filatov, "in the Samarskyi district, in addition to the thermal power plant, a residential neighborhood and a police department were hit. A hospital was also damaged."

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"Five people were injured in the morning Russian attack on Dnipro. They are all currently in hospital. Two men, aged 80 and 81, are in serious condition," Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said on social media.

In Vinnytsia region, as reported by Vinnytsiaoblenergo JSC, "as a result of damage to energy facilities and power lines, most of the settlements in the region were left without electricity. Hourly electricity outage schedules have also been introduced."

"Our emergency repair crews have been working nonstop for several days in a row to restore power to Vinnytsia residents' homes as soon as possible. The work is extremely difficult. Constant air-raid alerts and the threat of repeated attacks force us to suspend work and delay the restoration of power supply," the company said on social media.

According to Rivne Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Koval, "as a result of the nighttime attack on Rivne region, one of Ukrenergo's substations was damaged."

In Odesa region, "the enemy attacked energy and civilian facilities again," Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper said on social media. "In the south of the region, the latest Russian attacks damaged energy and civilian infrastructure. A facility belonging to DTEK Odesa Power Grids was seriously damaged. It has come under fire repeatedly over the past two months. Significant destruction of energy equipment caused disruptions to electricity supplies. Specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences. Administrative buildings, warehouses, and production workshops of a food-industry enterprise were also damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," he wrote.