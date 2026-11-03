In Dnipro, a Russian ballistic missile destroyed part of a residential building; the regional military administration showed horrific footage

A residential building in Dnipro sustained extensive damage as a result of a Russian ballistic strike. Part of the structure was effectively destroyed, and a search-and-rescue operation is ongoing at the site. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, who published photographs of the aftermath of the attack, UNN writes.

Details

The published photographs show significant damage to the residential building. Part of the structure collapsed, forming large piles of rubble.

Employees of the State Emergency Service are working at the impact site, clearing debris from the destroyed building and conducting search-and-rescue operations.

Information about casualties is being clarified

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro. A search-and-rescue operation is ongoing at the site — Hanzha reported.

As of now, there is no official information about anyone killed or injured as a result of the strike.

The rescue operation is continuing, so the situation and information about possible casualties may change.

The death toll from Russia's airstrikes on Komyshuvakha has risen to 29, with another 48 people missing