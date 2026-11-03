The death toll from Russia's airstrikes on Komyshuvakha has risen to 29, with another 48 people missing

The death toll resulting from Russian airstrikes on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region has risen to 29 people. Another 5 people were injured, while the fate of 48 remains unknown. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin, writes UNN.

Details

According to the regional head, search and rescue operations are continuing at the site of the Russian strike. Rescuers are trying to find people who are still considered missing.

The scale of the tragedy is horrifying. Behind every number is a human life, a family that has lost its dearest members or is still waiting for news about loved ones – Semikin emphasized.

The search for the missing continues

The fate of 48 people remains unknown at this time. The search and rescue operation is continuing, so the number of victims may change.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration expressed condolences to the families of those killed and emphasized that rescuers have not lost hope of finding those whose fate remains unknown.

Information about the final consequences of the Russian attack is being clarified.

The death toll in Komyshuvakha after the Russian strike has risen to 26 — Zelenskyy