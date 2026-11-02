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The death toll in Komyshuvakha after the Russian strike has risen to 26 — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1340 views

Russian aerial bombs hit a school in Komyshuvakha where humanitarian aid was being distributed. Five people are in the hospital, and the search is ongoing.

The death toll in Komyshuvakha after the Russian strike has risen to 26 — Zelenskyy
Photo: State Emergency Service

As a result of the strike on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region, the death toll has risen to 26. Five people are in hospital, while there may still be people under the rubble, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address, reports UNN

Today in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, people have been trying since morning to rescue those affected by Russian strikes with aerial bombs. Repeated alerts and threats of new strikes continued throughout the day. People are under the rubble. The strike hit a school building. Of course, there were no classes there anymore: Komyshuvakha is very close to the front. The building and its shelter were used for humanitarian work – humanitarian aid was distributed to people every Monday. The Russians launched the first strike when people had just arrived – several aerial bombs. Then there was a follow-up strike – more aerial bombs, this time hitting the shelter. A vile terrorist strike 

- Zelenskyy said. 

He noted that the Russians once again and again prove that they hate Ukraine and everything that exists here. 

If Russia truly wanted de-escalation, then now, after Oleshky, there was a moment when humanitarian steps could have been continued. We proposed this. But Russia continues the killings. As of now, it is known that 26 people have been killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Five people are in hospitals. There are still people under the rubble. Rescue operations will continue for as long as necessary to find every person. The majority of the victims of this Russian strike are civilians who came for humanitarian aid, as well as those who came to help them after the first strike 

- Zelenskyy added. 

The President emphasized that the Russians knew that this was, in fact, a humanitarian facility. 

We remind you 

The enemy launched a terrible strike on the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region – they attacked a school where humanitarian aid was being distributed, as well as a shelter. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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