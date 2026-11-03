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3 ballistic and 49 cruise missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack - details from Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9626 views

Russia launched ballistic missiles, 59 cruise missiles, and 289 drones at Ukraine. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 309 targets.

3 ballistic and 49 cruise missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack - details from Air Force

Russia launched missiles at Ukraine during the night of November 3, including 59 cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and Zircon missiles, as well as 289 drones. Three ballistic missiles, 49 cruise missiles and 257 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed. UNN writes about this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 3 (since 18:00 on November 2), the enemy attacked with:

  • Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and Zircon anti-ship missiles from Russia’s Rostov, Voronezh and Kursk regions;
    • 59 air- and ground-launched cruise missiles, Kh-101/Kh-59/Kh-69/Iskander-K, from Russia’s Vologda, Orenburg and Oryol regions;
      • 289 Shahed-type attack UAVs (120 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; Hvardiiske and Chauda – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

        Where the enemy struck

        The main directions of the attack were the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

        How the air defense performed

        The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

        According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 309 targets:

        • 3 Iskander-M/KN-23/Zircon ballistic missiles;
          • 49 Kh-101/Kh-59/Kh-69/Iskander-K cruise missiles (information concerning 3 missiles is being уточнено);
            • 257 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (89 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and drones of other types.

              Hits by enemy missiles and attack UAVs were recorded at 23 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at 14 locations.

              The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

              Russia attacked the energy infrastructure - which regions suffered damage and outages03.11.26, 08:37 • 13932 views

              Julia Shramko

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